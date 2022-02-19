Scorpio Horoscope Today: Astrological predictions for February 19

SCORPIO (Oct 24- Nov 22)

As a Scorpio, you have mastered the skill to handle anything and everything that comes your way in the most dignified way. This is certainly a great characteristic to possess and of course share with those around you. You have a rapport to help anyone in need but all you got to do is not to expect a credit in return. As is wisely said – Give your best, leave on God – the rest!

Scorpio Finance Today

The aggravating patterns sent your way by the configuration of the stars will most likely go unnoticed. This does not negate the reality that these planets will have an impact in some way, perhaps through uncomfortable nightmares, but also through your bank account! In terms of emotions, you appear to be on the correct track.



Scorpio Family Today

Your family members are in good health. However, there is always room for improvement, so pay attention to their diet, exercise routine, and medication. Even if you dislike being confined, attempt to do so this time and create time for your loved ones by taking care of them.



Scorpio Career Today

In the morning, expect a solid start. You may believe that the day would be perfect, but technical difficulties may cause you to lose your cool later. It is advised to be ready to forgive and forget. Being kind to everyone could be the price you have to pay for a peaceful day.



Scorpio Health Today

Today, you may be preoccupied with a variety of issues. Your energy level may be high in the early half of the day, but it is likely to dip in the second half. You'll also have to cope with individuals and circumstances that aren't on your side.

Scorpio Love Life Today

Today will be a fantastic day in your romantic life. You'll give your life partner roses and chocolates to make him or her happy. You'll get the impression that your companion enjoys looking good. You and your lover will have a terrific time together.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Baby Pink

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026