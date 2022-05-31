Scorpio Horoscope Today: Daily Predictions for May 31, 2022 states, be mindful

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)Today, you would be beaming with positivity and creativity. You may have strong willpower which will make it easier to achieve your goals. Your confidence will be high and you may be able to accomplish your work before the scheduled deadline. Although you will spend on comforts, you may get stressed eventually due to a shortage of funds. You are advised to make a budget and proceed accordingly. If you are planning to buy a vehicle then postpone it for now as the stars are not supporting the same. There could be some bitterness in your relationship with your kin but they would continue to prosper. Those studying medicine will enjoy a positive phase as they will be able to outperform their competitors. The time is equally auspicious to sell off any immovable asset. You may get a good price for your old property. Students appearing for competitive examinations may have strong chances of getting success.

Scorpio Finance Today Avoid spending money without proper planning, else it can negatively impact your financial life. If you run a business, then the relationship with the partner can deteriorate. So try not to face such a situation as it can have a negative impact on your business.

Scorpio Family Today Your relationship with younger siblings may not be cordial and you should avoid getting into any dispute with them. The behaviour of your children can disturb you at times. You need to spend some more time with them.

Scorpio Career Today Those working with the government can hear news about their promotion. It is advised that anything that you do at this time should be as per the legal procedure. This will be the right time to upgrade your skills and enrol yourself in an educational or learning programme.

Scorpio Health Today Most of your expenses today may be on the health and safety of your near and dear ones. Your immune system is likely to remain weak. Avoid over-straining your eyes. Do not stay up late in front of the screen: give your eyes a rest.

Scorpio Love Life Today Those in a love relationship need to be a bit bold to address unforeseen challenges. But don't let your partner feel neglected. Married natives may face some misunderstandings with their partners which should be resolved with a calm mind.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: White

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON