Taurus Daily Horoscope for March 04: New opportunities are on the way

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

This day is likely to turn out excellent and highly rewarding. There is likely to be growth in your creative abilities which may get you the desired results in all that you undertake today. Exploring interests and learning should continue to be your mantra and there would be several opportunities to expand your knowledge. New opportunities, goal achievement and unexpected success would bring a smile on your face after a hectic schedule of the last few days. You may come in contact with some influential people on your impromptu trip, cherish the association. It may turn out to be more beneficial than anticipated very soon. Students appearing in competitive exams will gain success and improve their overall score. Those involved in legal dispute over ancestral property with their family members may succeed in finding an amicable solution. Today, your acceptance within the social circle is likely to increase as you action and deeds get recognition.

Taurus Finance Today

Those in business would be able to strike a profitable deal to increase their customer base and overall reach. Expenses are likely to remain under control. Old payments which were stuck for a long time might get cleared today.

Taurus Family Today

The harmonious atmosphere in the family is likely to give you happiness and lot of mental peace. You are likely to share special affection towards your children and may enjoy spending time with them.

Taurus Career Today

For some of you, future prospects appear bright and a new job offer from a prestigious firm can come through today. You may develop foreign-based connections at work which may help you realize your long-cherished goals.

Taurus Health Today

Healthwise, you may feel mentally stressed over small things, therefore it is advised to take care of yourself. Your overall physique may remain stable but avoid eating oily food or road-side food for some time.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may have some discord with your spouse. So, be careful and it is advised to stay calm and maintain proper communication without leaving any scope for misunderstanding. Those already in a relationship need to be on their guard and avoid ego in their interactions.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Dark Pink

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026