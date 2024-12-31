Menu Explore
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Dec 31, 2024 predicts good returns

ByDr J.N Pandey
Dec 31, 2024 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Today  love and better professional chances will lighten up the day.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You believe in poetic justice

Today, strong love and better professional chances will lighten up the day. Avoid health risks and utilize the finance smarty. Stick to a healthy diet today.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: You are also good in terms of money.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, December 31, 2024: You are also good in terms of money.

Ensure you take up new challenges at work to give positive outputs. Your love affair will also be productive. Do not compromise on health. You are also good in terms of money.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Share the happiness today and also be accommodating in life. Be romantic and spend more time with your lover. Your partner may prefer pleasant moments today. It is good to skip the topics that may disturb the lover. Be a patient listener and also shower affection on the lover. Some single females will get a proposal from someone they closely know. Fortunate male natives will also go back to the old love affair that will bring happiness.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Be diligent in taking up crucial tasks at the office. Some assignments may be challenging and those who are in senior positions will require work extra hours. Your attitude is crucial at team meetings. Do not give up even while having setbacks at projects. Architects, interior designers, human resource persons, and lawyers will have a tough schedule while government employees will see a location change. Businessmen will be happy to sign new deals that will bring good returns in the coming days.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity will be the highlight of the day. You may comfortably buy electronic appliances or even invest in real estate. You will also make flight bookings and hotel reservations for a vacation abroad. Some Scorpios will inherit an ancestral property and may also win a legal dispute over a property. Entrepreneurs will succeed in raising funds for trade expansion to new territories.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor breathing issues may be there. Be careful about the diet and skip anything that is junk. The second half of the day is also good to start hitting the gym. Some females may complain about migraine or back pain. Pregnant females should also skip adventure activities while on vacation. Diabetic Taurus natives may have fatigue or breathing-related issues. Start the day with exercise and also give up tobacco and alcohol for a day.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

