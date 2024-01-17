close_game
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 17, 2024 predicts a bright day in love

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 17, 2024 12:01 AM IST

Read Taurus daily horoscope for Jan 17, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. Have a happy love life along with good professional success today.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, be positive in attitude

Have a happy love life along with good professional success today. Financially you are good & your health will also give no major trouble throughout the day.

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024: A happy romantic relationship is the major highlight of the day.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 17, 2024: A happy romantic relationship is the major highlight of the day.

A happy romantic relationship is the major highlight of the day. While you’ll succeed in professional endeavors both money and health will be at your side.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Do not let egos work in the relationship. Keep arguments out and also share pleasant moments. You may have disagreement but be careful while arguing over it. A minor spark of anger can lead to fire which can be tougher to douse. Those who are married need to give their partner personal space and refrain from imposing decisions on them. Single female natives may find a new love before the day ends. If you are planning to get married sooner, things look brighter for you.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Ensure you show the willingness to take up new responsibilities. You need to be creative and this will work out at team meetings and client interactions. Do not hesitate to present your ideas and opinions. Those who are keen to switch jobs should avoid appearing in interviews today. Instead, reschedule it for tomorrow. You can expand the business but be careful while making new deals.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

You are good in terms of money. No major issue will pop up today. You are good to buy electronic devices today. Go ahead with the idea of buying a vehicle. Some Taurus natives will invest in stock, proper, and even in real estate. Businessmen will get foreign funds which would help in crucial financial decisions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Start the day with mild exercise or yoga. This will help you stay energetic throughout the day. Be careful while having food rich in fat and sugar. Ensure you also avoid tobacco and alcohol. Some Taurus may develop back pain, migraine, and sleep-related issues today. Seniors must not miss medicines and should also consult a doctor while feeling uneasy. Be positive in attitude and keep the mind fresh with positive thoughts.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    author-default-90x90
    Dr J.N Pandey

    Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.

