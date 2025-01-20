Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 predicts a hike in salary

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are realistic in your approach Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up.

Troubleshoot relationship issues. You also take up new professional assignments to prove diligence. Both health and wealth are at your side throughout the day.

Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up. You are good in terms of health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider keeping the lover happy by devoting more time to the relationship. While you sit together, avoid unpleasant conversations. You may meet up with an ex-lover to rekindle the old affair today. However, married persons must ensure it does not put their marital life in danger. Single Taurus male natives may also fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. You may also plan a romantic dinner today. Those who prefer getting married can consider taking a call on this.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will hurt you. Avoid all office politics that may hamper productivity. Some natives may be keen to take up leadership roles and this will give them opportunities to perform better. You may expect a promotion or hike in salary that will help you climb the stairs of success at the office. Businessmen handling construction, hospitality, electronics, and food processing will see minor challenges in the second part of the day. You may be required to handle tax-related issues.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Some females will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship. The second part of eh day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house. Females may require spending an amount for a celebration at the workplace.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, minor breath-related issues will be there. Those who have Asthma must not venture outside in dust. Some females will complain about skin allergies and oral infections. There can also be digestion issues and you must be careful while taking food from outside. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)