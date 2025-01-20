Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Jan 20, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 predicts a hike in salary

ByDr J.N Pandey
Jan 20, 2025 04:01 AM IST

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 20, 2025 to know your astrological predictions. Have a great day in terms of romance and job.

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)

Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are realistic in your approach

Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up.
Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025. Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up.

Troubleshoot relationship issues. You also take up new professional assignments to prove diligence. Both health and wealth are at your side throughout the day.

Have a great day in terms of romance and job. No major financial issue will come up. You are good in terms of health.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Consider keeping the lover happy by devoting more time to the relationship. While you sit together, avoid unpleasant conversations. You may meet up with an ex-lover to rekindle the old affair today. However, married persons must ensure it does not put their marital life in danger. Single Taurus male natives may also fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. You may also plan a romantic dinner today. Those who prefer getting married can consider taking a call on this.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

No major professional issue will hurt you. Avoid all office politics that may hamper productivity. Some natives may be keen to take up leadership roles and this will give them opportunities to perform better. You may expect a promotion or hike in salary that will help you climb the stairs of success at the office. Businessmen handling construction, hospitality, electronics, and food processing will see minor challenges in the second part of the day. You may be required to handle tax-related issues.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Some females will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship. The second part of eh day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house. Females may require spending an amount for a celebration at the workplace.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major illness will trouble you today. However, minor breath-related issues will be there. Those who have Asthma must not venture outside in dust. Some females will complain about skin allergies and oral infections. There can also be digestion issues and you must be careful while taking food from outside. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules.

Taurus Sign Attributes

  • Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
  • Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
  • Symbol Bull
  • Element Earth
  • Body Part Neck & Throat
  • Sign Ruler Venus
  • Lucky Day Friday
  • Lucky Color Pink
  • Lucky Number 6
  • Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

  • Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
  • Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
  • Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
  • Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

Recommended Topics
Share this article
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
See More
Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Choose sun sign to read horoscope

Aries Horoscope Aries
Taurus Horoscope Taurus
Gemini Horoscope Gemini
Cancer Horoscope Cancer
Leo Horoscope Leo
Virgo Horoscope Virgo
Libra Horoscope Libra
Scorpio Horoscope Scorpio
Sagittarius Horoscope Sagittarius
Capricorn Horoscope Capricorn
Aquarius Horoscope Aquarius
Pisces Horoscope Pisces
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, January 20, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On