Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, Jan 20, 2025 predicts a hike in salary
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You are realistic in your approach
Troubleshoot relationship issues. You also take up new professional assignments to prove diligence. Both health and wealth are at your side throughout the day.
Taurus Love Horoscope Today
Consider keeping the lover happy by devoting more time to the relationship. While you sit together, avoid unpleasant conversations. You may meet up with an ex-lover to rekindle the old affair today. However, married persons must ensure it does not put their marital life in danger. Single Taurus male natives may also fall in love today but wait for a day or two to propose. You may also plan a romantic dinner today. Those who prefer getting married can consider taking a call on this.
Taurus Career Horoscope Today
No major professional issue will hurt you. Avoid all office politics that may hamper productivity. Some natives may be keen to take up leadership roles and this will give them opportunities to perform better. You may expect a promotion or hike in salary that will help you climb the stairs of success at the office. Businessmen handling construction, hospitality, electronics, and food processing will see minor challenges in the second part of the day. You may be required to handle tax-related issues.
Taurus Money Horoscope Today
Some females will see wealth in the form of funds but a few relatives may fail to repay the dues causing serious troubles in the relationship. The second part of eh day is good to resolve a monetary issue with a friend. You may consider mutual funds as an investment option and can also start repairing the house. Females may require spending an amount for a celebration at the workplace.
Taurus Health Horoscope Today
No major illness will trouble you today. However, minor breath-related issues will be there. Those who have Asthma must not venture outside in dust. Some females will complain about skin allergies and oral infections. There can also be digestion issues and you must be careful while taking food from outside. The chances of accidents are high and you should follow all traffic rules.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
