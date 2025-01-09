Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025 predicts good wealth

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, - Walk toward success Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, January 9, 2025: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

Fix the issues in the relationship today and ensure you meet the expectations at work. Both wealth and health will be perfect. Take care of the diet.

Be optimistic in your relationship and you’ll see the changes. Show your diligence at the workplace and attain the best results. Handle wealth smartly while health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be careful while you have arguments with the lover. Some statements may be misunderstood by the lover and this may lead to mental stress. Do not let egos determine things in the relationship. Your over wants you to be romantic and a dinner or vacation can do wonders. Those who recently had a breakup will be happy to know a new relationship is in the process of making. Be romantic in approach and also share happy emotions by spending more time together.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

You will be settled in the job and this will also bring in productivity. Team workers need to ensure there is a sink with the rest of the members and this will reflect in the performance. Be productive at the workplace and focus on the job. Skip office gossip that may impact morale. Be cordial at the workplace. Some tasks will demand you visit the client's office while those who are into trade and business must be careful about the targets.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Prosperity exists today and this promises a happy life. You are good to make smart investments including in the stock market. Pick the second part of the day to invest in the real estate. There can be issues related to funds and businessmen may require handling the crisis diligently. You may also resolve monetary issues with friends. Some students will be required to pay the education fees at universities today.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issue will disrupt the day. However, females may have migraine or viral fever. Avoid junk food and aerated drinks and instead, go for healthy drinks and juices. Seniors should not miss the medication and should also start the day with mild exercise. Do not lift heavy objects today. Some natives will also have minor issues including sore throat and digestion issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)