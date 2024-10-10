Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024 predicts advices for investing in ventures

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, You love challenges Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, October 10, 2024: Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life.

Be positive in attitude that will work out in both personal and professional life. Ensure you handle wealth carefully and your health is also in good shape.

Be sincere in your love life and this will help you spend more creative time with the lover. Despite the challenges at work, you will deliver optimum results. Handle the finances on a positive note. Your health is also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Despite minor ego-related issues, your love life will be productive. Handle the turbulence with a sincere approach. Some love affairs demand more attention and you should also be ready to compromise on many things. Single females or those who recently had a breakup will be successful in finding someone special at the workplace, classroom, official function, or while traveling today. Married male natives must stay away from extramarital affairs which may damage the marital life.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Do not let minor tremors grow at the workplace. Ensure you maintain a harmonious relationship with your coworkers as this will help in team projects. Be innovative a team meetings and your ideas will have takers. Healthcare, IT, and hospitality professionals will see new opportunities abroad. For entrepreneurs, this is the time to expand beyond horizons and invest in multiple ventures. The fortunate ones will also expand their business to foreign locations.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

There will be income from different sources including freelancing work. You are fortunate in terms of money and may try luck in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some females may require spending for a celebration at the office. The second part of the day is also good for settling a financial dispute within the family. Traders and businessmen will find opportunities to raise funds for future expansions.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major health issues will be there. However, those who have respiratory issues must be careful while traveling. Do not miss the medications today. Start the day with exercise or a walk for about 20 minutes. Diabetic natives will require control over their diet and must skip both alcohol and tobacco. Be careful to have a balanced diet rich in proteins nutrients, and vitamins. Some children will also have bruises while playing but they won’t be serious.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)