Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024 predicts a robust love life

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, Continue the triumph today Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 09, 2024. At the office, take up new assignments to gain better professional growth.

Today, enjoy a robust love life and productive office life. Despite minor productivity issues, you will breathe easily at the workplace. Pay attention to your health.

No major relationship issue will interrupt the routine life. At the office, take up new assignments to gain better professional growth. Consider monetary investments and health, which are also good today.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Be cool in your love life and also consider taking the relationship to the next level. Some females will go back to the ex-lover which will also bring back happiness. However, do not let this impact the present love affair. Those who had a break-up in the recent past will see some bright moments today. The second half of the day is good to make the call on marriage. Skip unpleasant conversations today and do not get into arguments over frivolous matters.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Your professional life will see minor issues in the first part of the day. Some new responsibilities will keep you busy and those who fail to meet up the expectations will invite the ire of the seniors. Stay away from office politics. Be calm even while handling complex tasks. A freelancing opportunity can be a good option to display your talent and when such an option knocks you, pick it without inhibition.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will knock on the door and you will be good to meet up the expectations. The second part of the day is good for buying jewelry and vehicles. You may succeed in selling off a property or even buying one Businessmen will see good returns today. You may also get into a financial dispute which involves a friend. The second part of the day is also good to clear the pending dues.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

No major medical issues will be there. However, some seniors will complain about pain in their joints. Females should be careful while taking part in adventure sports including underwater activities. Do not take unnecessary stress that can cause serious imbalance in life. There can also be complaints related to oral health and skin-related issues.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)