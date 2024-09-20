Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 19, 2024 predicts business triumph

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Daily Horoscope Prediction says, you don’t believe in shortcuts A perfect love and office life are the highlights of the day. Keep a calm attitude at work and meet the challenges. Wealth permits smart buying options. Taurus Daily Horoscope Today, September 20, 2024: No major monetary issue will come up today and your health will also be good.

Have a love life free from tremors. Keep the professional life engaged and productive. No major monetary issue will come up today and your health will also be good.

Taurus Love Horoscope Today

Look for splendid moments in love. You both need to support each other in personal and professional endeavors. Today is not good to resolve the issues of the past. You should also avoid delving into the past that may hurt the lover. Those who are in a new relationship need to spend more time together. Married females may have minor issues with their spouse and do not let a third person dictate things in the relationship.

Taurus Career Horoscope Today

Continue your discipline in your professional life. Despite minor challenges, you will be successful in meeting the expectations. Team leaders and managers should not hesitate to implement innovative ideas as the results will be positive. Be sure to crack a job interview today. Some fortunate natives will also move abroad for job reasons. Businessmen will be successful in signing new partnership deals that will work out in the coming days. You may also confidently launch a new concept today.

Taurus Money Horoscope Today

Wealth will come to you. Handle it diligently. You are good to try the fortune in real estate. Clear all the pending dues. You may also consider buying jewelry today or even start renovating the house. However, take care to not invest a big amount in speculative business. Some traders will succeed in taking the business to new territories. A friend will also ask for financial help which you cannot refuse.

Taurus Health Horoscope Today

Minor medical issues will be there but the routine life will be unaffected. Avoid food from outside as digestion issues can be there. Viral fever, sore throat, and oral health issues are common among Taurus natives today. Those who travel must have a medical kit ready. Try to drink plenty of water and avoid eating junk food. Pregnant females must avoid adventure activities.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)