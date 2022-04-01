Taurus Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Don’t be so impulsive things are likely to be soon in your favour. Stay calm and take precautions while dealing with sensitive situations with friends. Several things are complicated just because you don't address them the way they should have been. Remember that you are a born leader and all you need to do is channel all your positive energy. You have always been a compassionate soul and believe in giving without any selfish reasons or agendas. Conquer the world with your empathy and compassion. Its time you take some break from your busy work and other commitments and plan a trip to a holy place with your family members. The trip was in your mind for a long and now it’s time you materialise your plans. You are expected to get into a profitable property deal with your close friend. You are advised to keep friendship aside while finalising the deal. Your practical approach to the proposal may make the deal profitable.

Taurus Finance Today

Your bank balance is likely to make you happy as your long term planning may fetch you good results. But, don’t get overconfident. You are advised to save more than splurging on unnecessary luxury items like cars and mobile phones.

Taurus Family Today

You may enjoy your day with your children and siblings at home. All the trifles between family members may be resolved as if things have always been picture perfect. You are likely to adapt to those things which have changed around you.

Taurus Career Today

You are advised to avoid making any new career moves and wait as things might not be in your favour. You are advised to postpone your plans of switching your jobs. You must wait for the correct opportunity.

Taurus Health Today

Go on an evening walk and you are likely to feel the difference yourself. Those suffering from asthma is likely to witness a major difference in health. You are advised to take care of your mental well-being, something you have been ignoring for a long.

Taurus Love Life Today

You may have a great day with your partner. Plan a surprise for your partner as both of you have been quiet for a long. The day is likely to bring you both closer and create memorable moments which you may always cherish.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Cream