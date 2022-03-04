Virgo Daily Horoscope for March 04: Come out of your magical world

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

This is likely to be an engaging day for you. Professionally, profit from business and partnership is possible as your luck will support you and your work will be appreciated. Work with compassion and chase your life goals with gumption. Come out of your magical world for a while and put your capabilities to productive use. Remain confident and you can look for stunning results. However, remember to save some time for yourself and avoiding stretching yourself too thin. You may spend money in construction or renovation of your home. It may help increase the value of your asset. It is likely to be a very beneficial period for appearing in any competitive project as you are likely to come out with flying colors. Pilgrimage with family too can be an option for some; it is likely to bring you immense peace and contentment.

Virgo Finance Today

Taking advice from your father may help you plan your finances better. You can plan to expand your existing venture. Sudden windfall or lottery may enable some to pay off loan well before the scheduled date.

Virgo Family Today

An auspicious event or function can also get organized at your home which may keep the family happy and elated. Relations with friends and family are likely to remain very positive as you go out of your way to be accommodative and understanding.

Virgo Career Today

Hidden enemies may trouble you today, therefore stay away from any dispute, especially at the workplace. On the work front, there can be disagreements with clients or superiors, so it is advised to be a team player rather than being a lone wolf.

Virgo Health Today

Both mind and body are in perfect harmony, you feel fully fit today. Don't overdo your exercise regime to enjoying the feeling. Be sure to feed your body with the food it needs to feel invigorated.

Virgo Love Life Today

Love is one of the most wonderful feelings, and you are in the lucky position to experience it more intensely than ever today. A new romance is even for some possible today. Those looking to tie the nuptial knot may get the blessings of their family elders.

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Lemon

Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026