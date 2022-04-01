Virgo Horoscope Today: Predictions for April 1

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

All the planetary position is in your favour. Redesign your boundaries with confidence and grit. In the process, you are likely to rediscover your real self which is so beautiful and confident. Introspect your failures and avoid repeating those mistakes. Know your true worth to achieve new heights in life. Just be confident and grab the opportunities that come your way. Keep your fear away or else it may create further hurdles. A positive and joyful person like you is a source of happiness for so many around you. Being a selfless giver, you are always the first person to offer a helping hand to those in dire need. Students can embark on a trip with friends and teachers. This educational trip is most likely enrich your understanding of society. Property dealings with friends can be profitable if done with proper consultations and proper paper works.

Virgo Finance Today

Your new business will yield you more profits. New avenues for new sources of income is likely to come your way. You are advised to control your spending on frivolous things, especially on clothes and other accessories.

Virgo Family Today

The pressure of meeting the deadline has been keeping you busy all this while, but the time is so right to strengthen your bond with your siblings. Take out time to strike a constructive chat with young members of your family.

Virgo Career Today

Keeping a positive attitude may make your day productive at your workplace. Try to bond with your colleagues and bosses without any hesitation. You must not keep aloof as it might create a bad impression on you.

Virgo Health Today

Don’t neglect your health and follow a healthy lifestyle rest all is fine as far as your health is considered. Seniors with gastric problems are likely to feel relief if they take good care and follow a good routine with regular physical exercise and a good diet.

Virgo Love Life Today

Time is great to put forth a marriage proposal. The day is yours so don’t hesitate to take the important decision of your life. Some flowers, chocolate and a special gift for your special someone are likely to make the moment more memorable for both of you.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Navy blue