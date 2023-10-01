Virgo Monthly Horoscope for October 2023 predicts romance in the air!

Virgo – 23rd August to 22nd September Monthly Horoscope Prediction says, Tidying up your Life with Love, Money and Career in October It's time for Virgos to roll up their sleeves and get to work. With autumn comes a burst of energy, and you will need to tap into it to take charge of your life. Whether it's your love life, your career, your finances, or your health, you have the power to turn things around this October. Virgo Monthly Horoscope for October, 2023: This month, Virgos are all about tidying up their lives

This month, Virgos are all about tidying up their lives. From sorting out their finances to decluttering their love lives, they need to take control of every aspect of their existence. It won't be easy, but the stars are on their side, and they have the strength to make it happen. Be bold, take risks, and believe in yourself, and success will follow. This is a time of transformation, and Virgos will come out of it stronger and more confident than ever before.

Virgo Love Horoscope This Month:

For Virgos in love, October is all about honesty. Be truthful about your feelings, and don't be afraid to ask for what you want. Communication is key, so be open and receptive to your partner. If you're single, it's time to put yourself out there. Take a chance on love, and you might be surprised at what comes your way.

Virgo Career Horoscope This Month:

It's a great month for Virgos to take charge of their careers. Focus on your goals and don't be afraid to speak up and advocate for yourself. Be proactive and seize every opportunity that comes your way. With hard work and determination, you can make great strides in your career this October.

Virgo Money Horoscope This Month:

This is a good time for Virgos to get their finances in order. Cut back on unnecessary expenses, and make a budget that you can stick to. Invest in yourself and your future, but don't take unnecessary risks. Remember, slow and steady wins the race, and you can make significant progress by being smart and disciplined.

Virgo Health Horoscope This Month:

This is a time for Virgos to prioritize their health. Focus on getting enough rest, eating healthy foods, and exercising regularly. Don't neglect your mental health either. Make time for self-care and relaxation, and you will feel more balanced and energized. Take small steps every day, and you'll see significant improvements in your well-being by the end of the month.

Virgo Sign Attributes

Strength: Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed

Kind, Elegant, Perfectionist, Modest, Strong-willed Weakness: Picky, Over-possessive

Picky, Over-possessive Symbol: Virgin maiden

Virgin maiden Element: Earth

Earth Body Part: Intestine

Intestine Sign Ruler : Mercury

: Mercury Lucky Day: Wednesday

Wednesday Lucky Color: Gray

Gray Lucky Number: 7

7 Lucky Stone: Sapphire

Virgo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Cancer, Scorpio, Capricorn

Good compatibility: Virgo, Pisces

Fair compatibility: Aries, Leo, Libra, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Gemini, Sagittarius

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: https://www.cyberastro.com

E-mail: caresponse@cyberastro.com

Phone: 9717199568, 9958780857

Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" "Exciting news! Hindustan Times is now on WhatsApp ChannelsSubscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON