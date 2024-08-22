Virgo Season 2024: Here's why stars predict good fortune for these sun signs

Virgo season is here! Virgo is ruled by Mercury, which brings a sharp intellectual focus, though in a more practical, grounded way than its fellow Mercury sign, Gemini. Virgo's earthy nature helps us stay organized and focused on details, making it a time for improvement and refinement. As per astrological predictions, three zodiac signs, Virgo, Aries, and Pisces, are likely to receive good fortune this Virgo Season 2024. Find why these zodiac signs will recieve luck in Virgo Season 2024.

This is your moment to shine! The stars are aligning in your favour to help you reach your hopes, dreams, and goals. However, be cautious of negative self-talk or self-sabotage, especially with so many outer planets in retrograde. Stay strong and focused, as these retrogrades can take advantage of any doubts.

If you have your Sun, Mercury, or Venus in Virgo, you're especially blessed this season. Those with Virgo Moon, Gemini Moon, or even Mercury in Gemini alongside other Virgo placements will feel some of these blessings too, though perhaps not as intensely.

For those with Sun in Virgo, this is the perfect time to laser-focus on your priorities and smash through milestones. You might even outpace the competition if you have Sun and Mercury in Virgo.

If Venus is in Virgo for you, the key to unlocking these blessings is staying open and receptive. Know what you want, and let the universe help you manifest it. To attract even more positive energy during Virgo season, consider working with Sunstone—it could help align you with the good energy that the cosmos is sending your way!

You're set for a beautiful Virgo season in 2024, especially if you have the Sun or Moon in Aries. Those with Virgo placements in their birth charts will be even more favoured, particularly the Pluto in the Virgo generation.

If you have the Sun in Aries, you'll experience kindness and support from unexpected places during Virgo season. Strangers or acquaintances may offer help on your journey, and it's important to accept it with gratitude to keep the positive energy flowing. Patience will be key, as things may move slower than usual, but trust that everything is happening as it should.

For those with a Moon in Aries, Virgo season may be more challenging. You might face emotional triggers and old wounds, but this process will ultimately help you heal and grow. Once you emerge from this intense period, you'll recognize it as a hidden blessing.

If you're drawn to working with crystals, lighter stones like Opalite or Moonstone will support compassionate healing without blocking your emotions. They'll help you process and heal with a softer, nurturing energy.

Get ready for an exciting Virgo season in 2024! As the opposite of Virgo, you might wonder if luck is on your side, but the astrological transits are working in your favour, especially if you have placements in Pisces—Sun, Mercury, Venus, or Mars.

If you have Sun or Mars in Pisces, you'll find your inner strength and talents rising to the surface. Nurture them through both expected and surprising events. Step out of your comfort zone at a steady pace, taking life one day at a time. For creative professionals, this period helps you shed self-doubt and ignore the negativity of those who may not wish you well.

Those with Venus in Pisces will enjoy an amazing time in their love life during Virgo season. You’ll feel deeply cherished and valued, as long as you remain open to the goodness around you. Your intuition will be on point, but Virgo's influence will encourage you to think critically about your feelings, which will only make your instincts sharper.

With Mercury in Pisces, you'll see that it’s okay to disagree with those in your social circle, including family and friends. This will lead to growth and maturity, helping you break free from stereotypes and restrictions that may have been holding you back. If you feel drawn to it, working with Sunstone during the Virgo season can help you stay aligned with these blessings.