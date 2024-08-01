Mercury Retrograde August 2024: Here's how this cosmic event may impact your zodiac sign

Mercury retrograde moves between Virgo and Leo zodiac signs from August 5, 2024 . When Mercury is in Virgo, it usually brings a clear and logical approach to life. The first half of this retrograde helps us see where we need more structure and routine in our daily lives. It’s a good time to set reminders and make plans to keep things on track. Mercury Retrograde August 2024 from August 4 to August 27, 2024.

Also Read Here is a complete guide to navigate the First Mercury Retrograde of 2024

From August 14 to 28, Mercury retrograde shifts into Leo. During this time, the focus changes from external factors affecting our work, health, or daily routines to how we see ourselves internally.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2024: How the backspin will affect your zodiac sign

During the first half of Mercury retrograde in Virgo, you’ll notice its effects on your work, health, and daily routines. You might feel like you're doing too much or struggling to find the motivation to stay active. As an Aries, staying active is important, so think about ways to make your work and healthy habits more enjoyable. You're good at turning life into a game, so use that to make things easier.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll reflect on how you’ve been living life. Are you fully enjoying life’s pleasures, or are you overindulging and taking more than you need? This is a good time to think about how your desire for quick satisfaction affects your choices. It's great to enjoy life, but be careful not to overdo it to the point where it’s no longer special.

When Mercury retrograde is in Virgo you’ll realize how being overly judgmental might be holding you back from happiness. Are you stopping yourself from enjoying things just because of what others might think? This could create tension in your love life, so remind yourself and your partner(s) why you love each other.

In the second half of the retrograde, emotions might surface. You could feel lost, abandoned by family, or out of place at home. For Taurus, it’s important to make your home feel like a sanctuary. Avoid adding anything new now; instead, focus on reconnecting with what’s familiar and comforting.

During the first half of Mercury retrograde, you might face issues with your family. Expect miscommunications, misunderstandings, and some drama. You have strong opinions and a quick tongue, so be careful not to say something you'll regret. It’s best to avoid touchy subjects for now, but take note of where judgment comes from at home.

In the second half of the retrograde, you may feel like your voice isn’t being heard. You’re great at communicating, but it might seem like no one is listening right now. Instead of forcing your views on others, focus on appreciating your intelligence and wit.

The first half of Mercury retrograde might make you feel more anxious than usual. You could find yourself worrying about things that normally wouldn't bother you. Double- and triple-check your plans to stay on top of everything. There might be some tension with your siblings, so be patient if they don’t understand what you're saying.

In the second half of the retrograde, the focus will shift to your self-esteem. You might start questioning whether you truly value yourself as much as you claim to. If feelings of sadness or unworthiness come up, counter them by surrounding yourself with positive experiences and reminders of your strengths. Mercury retrograde is encouraging you to embrace your worth and say, "I am worth it."

In the first half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll have a chance to get your finances in order—if you handle it wisely. Leos can sometimes overspend during retrogrades, so keep a close eye on where your money is going. For the first two weeks, focus on simplicity and only spend on what you truly need.

In the second half of the retrograde, you'll have a chance to reconnect with yourself. You might feel overwhelmed by work, family, or other relationships, which can cloud your sense of who you are. This part of the retrograde is about reminding you to stay true to yourself, not just when others praise you. Reflect on who you are at your core and whether you’re effectively expressing that to the world.

In the first half of Mercury retrograde, you might question who you are and feel disconnected from your self-image. Avoid making major changes to your appearance, as you might regret them later. Instead, focus on how your inner self can be reflected outwardly. If needed, reconnect with people who still see you in a past light.

In the second half of the retrograde, you’ll face your deepest fears and insecurities. If you don’t already have a routine for therapy, meditation, or self-reflection, now is the time to start. You might be afraid of showing your true self, so you only show what you think is perfect. Work on making peace with your fears so you can manage them better.

In the first half of Mercury retrograde, you might find yourself awake at night worrying about "what ifs." This is typical for you, as you often weigh different options. These worries might seem more intense now, making you think about past, present, and future outcomes. Instead of getting lost in every possible scenario, focus on finding solutions for your current situation. Take things one day at a time.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll reassess your place in social groups and communities. You might notice that your goals don’t align with those around you, prompting you to seek new connections. Avoid trying to please everyone; if you feel pressured into something you don’t want, it’s a sign to move on.

In the first half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll rethink your big plans and future goals. You dive into everything with full energy, and you’ll still reach your goals, but you might hit some obstacles. Use this time to adjust your strategy and approach.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll face challenges at work. Watch out for frustration if you’re not getting the credit you deserve or if people ignore your ideas. You might feel disconnected from your job, which is a good opportunity to ask yourself if this is the right work for you.

During the first half of Mercury retrograde, you need to be organized and careful with your work. If you act on impulse, you might face miscommunications, missed deadlines, and other problems. Take your work seriously and stay focused while you’re on the job. You can relax and think about other things once you're done for the day.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, you might start questioning your beliefs and personal philosophies, which could feel overwhelming. Instead of getting stuck on these thoughts, remember that change is a part of growth. It’s a sign you’re expanding your mind and challenging yourself.

The first half of Mercury retrograde will encourage you to reflect on what you’ve learned. You might feel frustrated with the state of the world, but this can be a chance to understand why things are the way they are. Consider going back to school in some way—like through podcasts, books, or discussions—to broaden your perspective.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, old issues from your past might resurface. This could challenge your self-esteem and push you to let go of past baggage and become more authentic. Watch out for holding onto grudges—remember that there are always multiple sides to every story.

During the first half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll have a chance to explore your deeper, hidden issues. You might feel frustrated when old wounds come up, and you don’t have all the answers. Instead of focusing on finding new solutions, look back at past patterns to understand and address what’s been holding you back.

In the second half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll need to think about your relationships. You might feel like cutting ties with people, but it’s better to be cautious. If you feel unsupported by those close to you, talk about it and try to find a way to resolve the issues together. Remember, others might not know what you’re going through unless you tell them.

In the first half of Mercury retrograde, you’ll have a chance to think carefully about your relationships. You might feel confused about their strength or value. Stay patient and handle any issues calmly, focusing on clearing up misunderstandings instead of assuming the worst.

The second half of Mercury retrograde will highlight if you’ve been neglecting your needs. You often put others first, but now it’s time to focus on what you need for yourself. Make sure you’re taking care of your own needs and setting things up to work on your terms.

(Disclaimer: Viewer's discretion is advised).