Here is a complete guide to navigate the First Mercury Retrograde of 2024

April has come, and with it comes the first Mercury retrograde of 2024. Mercury will be moving backwards and causing problems in the zodiac sign of Aries for most of the month, from April 1 to April 24. But what does this mean for you, and how can you stay focused and happy during this time when things might go wrong? Let's find out what could be way to survive mercury retrograde.(Pixabay)

Also Read Mercury Retrograde 2024: How the backspin will affect your zodiac sign

Unlock exclusive access to the story of India's general elections, only on the HT App. Download Now!

What is Mercury Retrograde?

Mercury, named for the trickster god of messaging and commerce, moves faster than any other planet in our solar system. Three to four times a year, it goes into retrograde. From our view on Earth, Mercury seems to move backwards, but it's just slowing down its usual pace, causing confusion and disruptions during this time.

Also Read First Mercury Retrograde 2024: 2 zodiac signs that will heal till April 7

How to Survive Mercury Retrograde?

Because Mercury influences aspects like communication, technology, and travel, when it slows down during its retrograde periods, it often leads to issues in these areas.

You might experience confusion in conversations, difficulties with technology, cancelled plans, or unexpected messages from people from your past. Instead of fighting against these challenges, it's better to go with the universe's flow and accept the changes and inconveniences that come your way.

Also Read Mercury Retrograde Horoscope 2024: 4 things you should do on this day

This retrograde might feel more intense because it coincides with the eclipse season, often bringing significant changes. However, finding peace during this time is still possible. Retrograde periods can bring unexpected opportunities, so it's important to remain adaptable and open-minded.

Also Read Eclipse Season 2024: These 4 sun signs might see a positive outlook

Rather than getting stressed, it's helpful to prepare for potential disruptions by creating flexible schedules and backup plans. Although it might be tough, especially for those who like to be in control, viewing retrograde as a personal growth opportunity can help you navigate challenges and realise your resilience.

Here are 7 ways to stay productive during the Mercury Retrograde