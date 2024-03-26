 Eclipse Season 2024: These 4 sun signs might see a positive outlook | Astrology - Hindustan Times
Eclipse Season 2024: These 4 sun signs might see a positive outlook

BySoumi Pyne
Mar 26, 2024 05:36 PM IST

In this article, you will discover the positive impact of the Eclipse Season 2024 on these 4 sun signs.

Eclipses happen in pairs, and the time between the first and second one is called eclipse season. During this time, the moon's influence is overshadowed by chaotic events that eclipse season encourages us to face. The first eclipse season of the year is from March 25 to April 8, 2024, starting with a lunar eclipse in Libra and ending with a total solar eclipse in Aries. In this article, you will discover the positive impact of the Eclipse Season on four zodiac signs.

Eclipse Season 2024 will likely bring positive outcomes for these 4 sun signs.(Pexels)
Eclipse Season 2024 will likely bring positive outcomes for these 4 sun signs.(Pexels)

Taurus (April 20-May 20):

This year's eclipse season will be easier than the past few years. The previous eclipse seasons between 2021 and 2023 caused turbulence in your finances. Now, you're free from their influence and working on applying the lessons you've learned to rebuild your life. With Jupiter in Taurus no longer affected, you might feel more optimistic and open to growth. Use the lunar eclipse in Libra on March 25 to reflect on your routines and life direction. Then, during the solar eclipse in Aries on April 8, focus on moving past past failures and embracing new opportunities.

Leo (July 23-August 22):

During eclipse season 2024, your guides advise you to nurture your creativity and inner inspiration. You may have been struggling with fears of judgment from others, but there's hope for big changes ahead. This season could bring new ideas or ways of connecting with others, which might inspire you. The stars are aligning to bring clarity to issues you've been pondering, bringing a sense of peace and confidence before you move forward. Pay attention to your intuition during the lunar eclipse on March 25, and use the insights gained to make solid decisions by the solar eclipse on April 8.

Scorpio (October 23-November 21):

Eclipse season isn't as intense as it was in previous years. Like Taurus, the eclipses from 2021 to 2023 affected your finances, values, commitments, and boundaries. Now that you've worked on understanding what drives you to be your best self, you can use this knowledge to build stronger relationships with others. These eclipses indirectly guide you towards better partnerships, and any changes in relationships during this time are meant to happen. During the lunar eclipse on March 25, let go of the past and embrace new experiences, leading to a renewed sense of purpose during the solar eclipse on April 8.

Aquarius (January 20-February 18):

Eclipse season encourages a fresh mindset, so stay alert for meaningful coincidences in the next two weeks. Consider writing down your dreams during these eclipses; they may offer prophetic insights about your social connections and growth opportunities. You might feel inspired to step into a new leadership role, challenging your comfort zone. Revisit old dreams and passions—is your true calling hidden there? Let go of self-doubt during the lunar eclipse on March 25, preparing for important conversations with those who can help share your ideas with the world during the solar eclipse on April 8.

