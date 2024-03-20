First Solar Eclipse of 2024: Find what's in store for your zodiac sign

The first solar eclipse will occur on Monday, April 8, 2024, and will cross North America, passing over Canada, the United States and Mexico. Let's delve into the prediction of the first Solar eclipse and its effect on each zodiac sign. The US states that will be affected by the total solar eclipse include Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas, Missouri, New York, Pennsylvania, Vermont, Illinois, Indiana, Ohio, New Hampshire and Maine.(Unsplash)

If you are born under the Ram sign, Aries, the Total Solar Eclipse might feel intense for you. It's important to be mindful and take things calmly. It's like a big chapter of your life is ending, giving you the chance to start fresh. Because this Eclipse affects your Aries North Node, fate might have a say in what changes happen. Instead of resisting, it's better to go along with the flow. A few days after the Eclipse, you'll feel like you're starting anew, just like a phoenix rising from the ashes. It's the beginning of a new chapter in your life and a chance to be a better version of yourself.

This eclipse is in the private part of your chart, so it won't affect you in obvious ways. Instead, it's like a gentle push to think deeply about yourself. If you can, take a break from everything and spend time alone. Think about the world and how you fit into it. Reflect on your journey so far and what you want for the future. Give yourself the chance to be alone and think. If you're dealing with a personal problem, you might have a sudden realization that helps you find a solution and feel free.

Your social life is going to experience a major shake-up soon. The Total Solar Eclipse will feel like it's clearing out your friend list. As one of the most sociable signs, you probably have a lot of friends from all over. But this Eclipse is urging you to prioritize quality over quantity. You might notice a few friendships fading away around this time. These are probably superficial connections or relationships that you've outgrown. It's okay to let them go and make space for new, more meaningful friendships.

Get ready to level up your career prospects as the Total Solar Eclipse hits the top of your chart. If you've been sticking to a lower-level role at work, it's time to push yourself out of your comfort zone and aim for bigger things. While opportunities might come your way, it's important for you to take the lead and seize them. You might find yourself grappling with old fears of imposter syndrome, but don't let that stop you. Push past those doubts and let your talent shine. It's your time to rise and shine!

This eclipse presents chances to explore new places for Leos . If possible, plan a trip along the Eclipse's path and absorb its energy! Alternatively, consider visiting another sunny destination to uplift your mood. Even if travel isn't feasible, you can still expand your horizons in other ways. You might meet new individuals or contemplate returning to school. The important thing is to take a leap of faith and stay receptive to new opportunities.

A new beginning in your finances is approaching. Regardless of your current situation, a shift is imminent. You might receive updates about a loan or settlement, or see progress in an investment that's been stagnant. Additionally, issues related to giving and receiving will arise. If you find yourself giving more than you receive, or vice versa, a rebalancing is on the horizon.

You value being in relationships, but the Total Solar Eclipse is pushing you to raise your standards. Certain individuals may be exiting your life, and although it might feel unsettling, it's ultimately for your own well-being. It's important to let go of toxic people, even if it's difficult. You don't have to tolerate subpar behaviour from anyone anymore. You may also find yourself needing to assert your needs more clearly. While this might feel uncomfortable at first, it will ultimately lead to a healthier balance in all your relationships.

The Total Solar Eclipse is set to make waves in your career. You might reach a peak around this time, and if you do, take a moment to celebrate your achievements. There's also a chance that a new job opportunity will arise, potentially leading you in an exciting new direction. While you may typically hesitate to make sudden career changes, this opportunity could be the one that you instantly say yes to. Additionally, if you've been neglecting your fitness goals, now is the perfect time to recommit to your exercise routine.

If you are single, this eclipse might bring delightful surprises. An unexpected connection with a new person could ignite into something more passionate. It's important to stay open-minded and see where this journey takes you. As for Sagittarians in relationships, new levels of commitment may be on the horizon. You might be considering taking your relationship to the next level by getting engaged or starting a family. Additionally, this Total Solar Eclipse can help dissolve any creative barriers, allowing your creative inspiration to flow freely.

During this lunar event, you may receive clear signs about whether your current living situation suits you or not. If you're happy with where you live, you might feel ready to embark on long-term renovations to make it even better. However, if you're feeling uncertain, a change could come that nudges you out of your comfort zone. Regardless, this will ultimately lead you to create the ideal living space for yourself. Family matters might also come into focus. You could receive news about a loved one, or you might feel ready to distance yourself from a family member who's been overly involved. If this brings you peace, it's for the best.

Your mind is on the brink of clarity like never before. The Total Solar Eclipse sweeps away any doubts, worries, or mental obstacles. Suddenly, everything becomes clear, and you have a crystal-clear understanding of what needs to be done. If you've been torn between different choices, the right path forward will become unmistakable. This Eclipse may also pave the way for exciting new adventures. Round up your friends and embark on a journey. For the adventurous souls, consider following the path of the Eclipse itself. It might be exactly what your wanderlust has been yearning for!

Money might not typically be a top priority for you. However, when the Total Solar Eclipse impacts the financial area of your chart, you could have a change of heart. Suddenly, a new source of income might emerge, or you could come up with a brilliant idea for a side business that quickly becomes profitable. You may find yourself grappling with old fears about materialism resurfacing. It's important to let go of those fears and remember that the more you earn, the more people you can assist. Once you start attracting wealth, you'll have the opportunity to share your abundance with others.