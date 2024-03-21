Eclipse Season 2024 Tarot Reading: Impact of lunar, solar eclipse on your zodiac

As the celestial dance of eclipses unfolds, each zodiac sign is enveloped in a unique cosmic embrace, guiding them through profound revelations and transformative energies. Let us delve into the Eclipse Season 2024 Tarot readings, unveiling the impact of lunar shadows on the sacred journey of the soul. Lunar eclipse to coincide with the festival of Holi on 25 March and solar eclipse will grace the skies on April 8. A total Lunar Eclipse or Chandra Grahan occurs when the earth comes between the sun and the moon.(hindustantimes.com)

Aries (March 21 - April 19): Truth

Embrace the radiant truth, Aries, for the celestial feathers of Ma’at beckon you to stand steadfast in your authenticity. As lunar shadows reveal hidden depths, trust in your instincts and express your truth boldly. Through unwavering honesty, clarity emerges, guiding you to newfound paths of enlightenment.

Taurus (April 20 - May 20): Safe Travel

Journey forth with unwavering strength, Taurus, for the Norse runes of protection guide your path. Whether traversing physical realms or embarking on spiritual odysseys, the eclipse season heralds a time of safe passage. Trust in the guiding arrows, for they lead you towards destinations unknown, illuminating the way with steadfast resilience.

Gemini (May 21 - June 20): Spiritual Cleansing

In the sacred dance of purification, Gemini, embrace the healing waters of spiritual renewal. As lunar energies ripple through your essence, release stagnant energies and embrace clarity of mind, body, and spirit. With the palm-shaped Hamsa as your guide, banish negativity and step forth into the light of divine transformation.

Cancer (June 21 - July 22): Meditate

Amidst the chaos of life's currents, Cancer, find solace in the tranquil waters of meditation. Allow the sacred gesture of Gyan Mudra to anchor you in moments of stillness, nurturing your soul amidst the storm. Through mindful reflection, reclaim your inner peace and navigate the tides of existence with grace.

Leo (July 23 - August 22): Lucky

Embrace the golden glow of fortune, Leo, as the universe aligns in your favor. With the mantra of abundance upon your lips, seize the moment and manifest your wildest dreams. Under the watchful gaze of the horseshoe, bask in the radiance of serendipity, for the eclipse season heralds a time of boundless opportunity.

Virgo (August 23 - September 22): Karmic Path

On the path of destiny, Virgo, embrace the lessons of Saturn's stern gaze. Through toil and perseverance, forge a legacy that withstands the tests of time. Amidst the trials of eclipse season, trust in the guiding hand of karma, for each step forward leads towards enlightenment and self-mastery.

Libra (September 23 - October 22): Veiled

Peer beyond the mask, Libra, for truths lie shrouded amidst the eclipse's shadows. With discerning eyes, pierce the veil of deception and unveil hidden revelations. As the universe tests your resolve, embrace the challenge with courage, for within the depths of obscurity, lies the key to newfound wisdom.

Scorpio (October 23 - November 21): Earth

Root yourself in the fertile soil of existence, Scorpio, and find solace in the grounding embrace of earthly realms. Amidst the tumultuous currents of life, anchor yourself in the tangible beauty of the natural world. Through the alchemical symbol of Earth, rediscover stability amidst the chaos, and emerge reborn from the depths of transformation.

Sagittarius (November 22 - December 21): Focus

Amidst the whirlwind of change, Sagittarius, hone your gaze upon the target of your desires. With bow and arrow in hand, channel your energies towards singular purpose, and watch as dreams take flight. Amidst the tempest of eclipse season, clarity reigns supreme, guiding you towards the manifestation of your deepest aspirations.

Capricorn (December 22 - January 19): Trust

In the abyss of uncertainty, Capricorn, relinquish control and surrender to the unknown depths. Amidst the shadows of eclipse season, trust in the guiding currents of fate, for within the void lies the seeds of rebirth. With unwavering faith, navigate the unseen waters of change, and emerge victorious upon distant shores.

Aquarius (January 20 - February 18): Protection

Enshroud yourself in the divine cloak of protection, Aquarius, and fear not the trials that lie ahead. As the winds of change sweep through your essence, trust in the guiding hand of cosmic guardians. With the Helm of Awe as your shield, venture forth with courage, for amidst the chaos of eclipse season, your spirit remains invincible.

Pisces (February 19 - March 20): Nature Spirits

Commune with the spirits of the earth, Pisces, and surrender to the embrace of nature's grace. Amidst the verdant tapestry of existence, find solace in the whispers of the wind and the song of the sea. Under the canopy of stars, reconnect with the magic of the cosmos, for amidst the wonders of eclipse season, your spirit finds renewal amidst the beauty of creation.