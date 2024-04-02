Mercury Retrograde 2024: How the backspin will affect your zodiac sign

On April 2nd, 2024, the youthful planet Mercury will start its retrograde cycle. The next three weeks till April 25th will be a backspin motion for the green planet, symbolising communication, intellect and business in our lives. During this period, space and time will be filled with waves of confusion, misunderstanding, and chaos. As a result, we will be forced to reflect, revise, look within, and analyse our decisions. Each zodiac sign will experience the effects of Mercury's retrograde differently, depending on which astrological house it hits in their birth chart. Let’s find out. Each zodiac sign will experience the effects of Mercury's retrograde differently, depending on which astrological house it hits in their birth chart. Let’s find out.

Aries: The inner planet can make you question yourself, doubt your opinions, and have difficulties expressing yourself. Don't be surprised when your messages get misinterpreted, your tech fails, or your schedule gets messed up, which may be interpreted as you being disorganised and unreliable. Take the time to review plans and projects you have initiated recently and make minor adjustments if needed. Be careful with your public persona.

Taurus: The period of Mercury retrograde can be difficult for you due to its vagueness and feeling of being lost. Due to suppressed feelings, past pains could suddenly appear in unforeseen moments. Do not make any rigid decisions now; just go with the flow. This is a powerful time that you can use to explore your subconscious and higher self. If you are in denial of addictive patterns or self-sabotaging behaviours, you'll be forced to face your fears.

Gemini: You might face some difficulties in group projects, team collaborations, or joining forces with people who are not just on a different wavelength but also have different thoughts. The goals and dreams that looked so bright could temporarily turn into a faded picture. This retrograde requires you to slow down, stop, and evaluate your friends, allies and social support networks to see who is really aligned with your values and plans. You might have to rethink a grand-scale goal until you have more clarity.

Cancer: If you are not careful, you may encounter frustrations and potential problems, such as miscommunication with leaders, tech breakdowns, scheduling mix-ups, or high-profile snafus, that could damage your reputation. A job offer you have been dreaming of may halt, or your plans could be delayed. Put off taking any major professional steps for the time being. Update your portfolio and reconnect with a former boss, colleague, or mentor. Revise your leadership style.

Leo: You might face problems such as miscommunication with people from diverse cultures, travel delays or mishaps, or difficulty with legal matters or academic goals. Go back to review the details from a fresh perspective. This time could be spent editing, revising or re-reading educational materials, researching legal issues, visiting the old spots, deepening your knowledge about the world, or connecting with mentors or those staying in foreign locations.

Virgo: This retrograde means you should be prepared for trust deficits, financial mess-ups, or jealousy triggers in your relationships. You can expect to reveal things you don’t really want to let people know. Joint funds and investments could face some unsettling confusion. Steer away from any issues of inheritance, taxes, and debts for the time being. This retrograde is a catalytic time for journeying into your intimate shadows, occult studies, overcoming addictions, and doing transformational healing work.

Libra: This retrograde can cause some rough moments, miscommunications or uncertainties in your closest personal or professional partnerships. Communicating clearly and frequently will be a must, as this will help to reduce conflicts. Deals or contracts might get delayed or need to be revised. Stop negotiations until all parties are on the same page. An old flame or an ex-business partner could suddenly reappear during this period to achieve closure or reconciliation.

Scorpio: Be ready for challenges that may end up with schedule disruption, tech problems that hinder productivity, or misunderstandings with colleagues and staff. Do not start any new health regimen, diet or exercise plan during this period. If you need to start a new medication or medical treatment, try to delay it until April 25th. Redesign your daily systems and routines. Take advantage of this retrograde to give more time to self-care.

Sagittarius: You may experience a creative block or have to start from scratch on a project you just began. Hobbies could temporarily lose their momentum. Those who started a new relationship just before the retrograde will have to deal with unmatched expectations or chemistry. If you are in a relationship, existing romances may lose their spark, and you must put in some extra effort. Do not make any major romantic commitments.

Capricorn: You could cancel or postpone real estate transactions, moves or renovations until all the details are settled. The emotional triggers or the family issues faced in the past could be rekindled due to the relatives or childhood friends returning to the scene. Make no big changes in and around your home. This is a time of powerful reflection on childhood baggage, cleaning the house and creating healthier relations with family members.

Aquarius: Do not buy those big-ticket items such as cars or electronics now. Contracts and deals may need to be revisited or renegotiated after the retrograde is completed. This is when you are likely to rethink your thought processes, how you pursue your intellectual undertakings, how you communicate, and your learning approach. You will most likely have to revise your writing assignments and adapt how you present your ideas.

Pisces: Do not start anything new, like buying a car or launching a new source of income, while the retrograde is on. Look at your budget, income, and possessions to organise yourself. Think about the strength of your abilities, self-confidence, and material well-being. An old job, side hustle, or income source could resurface and turn your life upside down. Use this retrograde period to revisit your relationship with money and to discover what you truly value in life.

