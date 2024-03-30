Mercury Retrograde Horoscope 2024: 4 things you should do on this day

Mercury going retrograde on April Fool’s Day can make things even more confusing. This cosmic event is known for causing travel delays, communication mix-ups, and tech problems. Mercury rules over communication, thoughts, and technology in astrology. When it goes retrograde, it seems to move backward in its orbit, causing a lot of confusion and complications. So, even though it's April Fool’s Day, Mercury retrograde is serious business. Mercury Retrograde Horoscope on April 1, 2024.(Pexles)

Get prepared for Mercury retrograde

To deal with Mercury retrograde, preparing for potential problems and remaining optimistic is a good idea. You might add extra time to your commute, back up important files, or think carefully before speaking. These proactive steps can help prevent misunderstandings and complications later on.

Unplug from Technology

During Mercury retrograde, it's crucial not to rely solely on technology. While going completely analogue might not be feasible, ensu re your phone is charged before heading out. Avoid buying new electronics until the retrograde period ends. After all, what's the use of a new iPhone if it won't function properly?

Try to have in-person communication

The risk of tech failures and communication mishaps is heightened during Mercury retrograde. While not ideal, it's best to have difficult conversations offline and in person. Text messages can be missed, typos are common, and words can be easily misunderstood during this time. So, to avoid confusion, strive for clarity and opt for face-to-face conversations whenever possible. If meeting in person isn't feasible, a FaceTime or Zoom call can serve as a suitable alternative.

Reflect during Mercury Retrograde

It’s challenging not to feel anxious about the future during Mercury retrograde, as everything seems so unpredictable. However, fixating on the future won’t ease this period. Instead, it's beneficial to use this time for reflection on the past and its impact on the present.

By focusing on the past instead of the future, you'll gain insight into your current situation and better understand what steps to take towards realizing your future goals after the retrograde. Although revisiting the past can be difficult, retrogrades often prompt a period of reassessment, leading you to reconsider your experiences by April 1. Fortunately, the negative energy is expected to dissipate when Mercury goes direct again on April 26, 2024.