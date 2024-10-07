Weekly Career Horoscope for October 7-13, 2024

Aries: This week, it is your turn to be in the spotlight! This is your time, to be a risk-taker. Whether it is a new idea, a high-risk decision or a new path, now is the time to grab those opportunities and go for it. Your creativity and willingness to go the extra mile will be your hallmark. In the financial aspect, though, there is a glimmer of hope. Consider making a productive investment. This is the right time to begin planning to invest for the long term. Trust your instincts. Read daily money and career horoscopes for all zodiac signs and know your fortune for today at Hindustan Times.

Taurus: Discipline is the name of the game this week. Keep to the schedule and do not neglect your work. Sometimes, you may feel that your schedule is tight, but if you stick to your timetable, you will be able to handle all the tasks. Make sure to organise your assignments and do not postpone things because if you do, you will only create more work for yourself later on. Make daily goals for the week and cross them off your list as you complete them – it will make you feel productive.

Gemini: This should be a week of team meetings and group discussions. You should contribute your ideas, but be careful how you conduct yourself. If there are tensions, then ego clashes can occur. Do not lose your temper, and avoid offending your teammates. Be careful of inclinations to gossip too much. Lack of discipline and order may cause overemotional reactions. If you do not engage in conflicts, your colleagues will have a positive attitude towards you.

Cancer: It’s time to silence that voice in your head which has been preventing you from moving forward. You may have been preoccupied with correcting every imperfection and lost sight of your strengths. Focus on the improvement. In your workplace, learn to take a moment and look back. It’s time to have a little more confidence in yourself because you’ve done the hard work. Do not let small failures discourage you from reaching your goal.

Leo: This is the time to channel that energy towards developing yourself or gaining further education. The cosmos is on your side whether you are learning new concepts or strategies at your workplace. If you have been planning to take a course or master a new skill then this week may present the motivation and chance to do so. In your workplace, people will notice your commitment, and there may be chances to showcase what you have learnt.

Virgo: This week, be especially careful in your business communications because not everyone will have your back. Be careful before passing information to your colleagues, clients, or even online. Most of the time, scammers may look legitimate, and therefore, one should be wary and verify any offer that seems too good to be true. Do not jump into making deals or partnerships without taking time to consider the fine print.

Libra: This week, the key is to be organised and to stay on task. If you have to work and study simultaneously, determine the priorities. Begin with the list of assignments you will face shortly and which deserve your attention. After you have listed all the tasks, try to subdivide such tasks into more easily workable chunks. Executing your list in small portions is advisable so you do not feel overwhelmed with the amount of work to be done.

Scorpio: This week, you may have a tendency to get a little restless and it may be hard to concentrate. A lack of concentration might slow you down whether you are working on new tasks, assignments, projects or work-related courses. Be punctual and avoid making hasty decisions, especially when the stakes are high. Maintain a balance and take a break when the mind seems foggy. If you are lost, do not be afraid to ask for help.

Sagittarius: This week, you may feel more realistic, seeking stability and material success in your job. You will be attracted to secure things that provide tangible returns in terms of money or job security. This is because your concentration will be more directed, and you will be ready to do a task that requires sharpness. This is a good time to go over life's financial aspects, make bargains, or look for new job opportunities.

Capricorn: This week, you may be disappointed with the actions of some individuals you interact with in your workplace. They may not be truthful, making you feel let down and unsure of who you can rely on. It is quite reasonable to feel disappointed; do not let other people’s actions influence you and bring you off track. Instead, it is time to recall one’s personal objectives and professional code of conduct for business operations. Set limits and review the working relationships.

Aquarius: This week, work on your endurance and physical training. This external enhancement in your physical well-being will come in handy in your career because, with energy, you can effectively perform your tasks. Whether you work long hours or have challenging assignments, a healthy lifestyle will help you to work harder. You may also discover that exercise aids in the process of ‘clearing your head’ and thus making better decisions.

Pisces: This is the time to balance working and playing hard. Taking breaks to recharge will actually improve your productivity, so don’t avoid those moments of self-care. If your line of work is creative, design-based, or anything that needs a touch of art, this week is going to be inspiring. When you learn to embrace the small things in life, you will be more focused, and that will help you in your career, making you perform exceptionally well without much stress.

----------------------

Neeraj Dhankher

(Vedic Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)

Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in

Url: www.astrozindagi.in

Contact: Noida: +919910094779