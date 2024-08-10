Weekly Chinese Horoscope from August 12-18, 2024: Check what's in store for you

Rat (1948, 1960, 1972, 1984, 1996, 2008, 2020) This week brings a gentle, comforting energy for you. Embrace your softer side and lead with your heart—great things are on the horizon. Read your weekly Chinese love horoscope based on your zodiac sign.(Freepik)

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, it's important to express yourself and listen with an open heart. Doing so will bring you closer to your partner or date.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 12

Your social life may be quieter this week, but that's perfectly fine. Use this time to focus on self-care and grounding yourself. A positive transformation is on the way!

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

In your professional front, things may seem quiet, but stay patient. Keep doing your best, and trust that something is developing behind the scenes. It'll reveal itself soon enough.

This week brings a tense and reflective energy for you, Ox. You're encouraged to express your feelings and work on healing your heart. Releasing emotional burdens will prepare you for the next phase of your journey.

Lucky Day in Love: August 15

In love, know what you want and don't be afraid to ask for it. Courage will bring you luck and help you avoid those who aren't truly committed.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 14

Your social life looks bright this week, with plenty of fun, entertainment, and laughter ahead.

Lucky Day for Career: August 14

Your career is bustling with activity as if something big is on the horizon. Stay focused on your current path and allow things to unfold naturally.

This week, love is in the air for you, Tiger. If you're drawn to it, immerse yourself in activities that evoke feelings of romance, whether it's through TV shows, books, movies, or other experiences. Exciting adventures await you.

Lucky Day in Love: August 12

Love will be a journey of self-discovery this week. However, remember not to lose yourself or compromise your core values to impress someone. It's important to set healthy boundaries while enjoying romance.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

Your social life will be influenced by your romantic interests this week. Embrace this and choose your path without hesitation.

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

Your career isn't the main focus this week, but things will continue to move forward as long as you stay on top of your responsibilities.

This week, be cautious with your words and how you share your affection. If you're known for being soft-hearted, especially be on guard, as this astrological period might attract energy vampires.

Lucky Day in Love: August 16

In love, pay close attention to what the other person says. Words can have different meanings depending on how they’re used, so be mindful of communication.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 17

Your social life may feel like a battleground this week, especially if you have fake friends around. Watch for red flags, and don't ignore them.

Lucky Day for Career: August 12

Your work life will be steady this week. Aim to be bold but not overly aggressive. Finding the middle ground will open up new ideas and opportunities for collaboration.

It's a good idea to reflect on what you would do if you didn't have to consider the opinions and needs of others this week. Take time to journal your thoughts—they may become important in the coming weeks.

Lucky Day in Love: August 12

In love, be true to yourself, but remember that everyone has different preferences for a partner. If someone isn't impressed by you, it’s simply a matter of compatibility. Don’t take it too personally.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

Your social life will thrive this week, especially when you're with friends who truly value you. Lean into these connections, as something special may happen.

Lucky Day for Career: August 14

Your career energy is steady. Avoid taking big risks, but don't let yourself become stagnant, either. Trust your intellect, and you'll navigate this period smoothly.

This week, you’re encouraged to reassess your beliefs. Are they truly serving you, or are they holding you back from growth and transformation?

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, be authentic and meet your partner or date halfway. True love will always support this mutual effort.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social life will be enjoyable, especially when you’re with close friends rather than family. Be mindful of which social commitments you choose.

Lucky Day for Career: August 18

There’s no significant energy around your career this week. Let things unfold naturally, and trust that everything is moving in the right direction.

This week, you’re invited to consider who you would be without the constraints of cultural expectations or the desires of others. Reflect on your true self and what you want out of life.

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

This reflection is crucial for your love life as well. Will you choose to be with the one you truly love, or let others influence your relationships? It's time to prioritize your own happiness.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social circle is under the spotlight this week. Ask yourself if your friends are genuine or if some might be draining your energy. This week will bring clarity and help you identify who truly supports you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 12

Your career energy is stable, so keep doing what you’ve been doing. Remember, sacrifices are worthwhile if they align with your true needs and desires.

This week, your energy is closely connected to food, with comfort foods playing a significant role in bringing nostalgia and healing to your soul.

Lucky Day in Love: August 13

In love, express your affection through food. Consider cooking a special meal for your significant other or planning a unique date centred around delicious cuisine.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 15

Your social life will also revolve around food. Choose your social activities carefully, opting for those that resonate with your love for good food and meaningful experiences.

Lucky Day for Career: August 16

Your career energy is strong this week. Keep doing what you’ve been doing, and you’ll achieve your goals. There’s no stopping you now!

his week, you might feel uncertain and start questioning your choices. While this energy may seem flawed, it's here to help you gain a deeper understanding and clarity about yourself.

Lucky Day in Love: August 14

In love, it’s important to set healthy boundaries. Don’t confuse love with giving too much of yourself—true love is reciprocal and uplifting, not draining.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 17

Exciting new adventures and friendships are on the horizon for your social life. Will you embrace the opportunity to be different, or let your fears hold you back?

Lucky Day for Career: August 17 & 18

Your career is highlighted as a space for fresh ideas and inspiration. Let your creativity soar and explore new possibilities you haven’t yet considered.

This week’s energy is genuine and sweet, encouraging you to prioritize quality time with loved ones. Remember, some of life's greatest treasures are the relationships we cherish.

Lucky Day in Love: August 17

In love, be clear about what you want and set firm boundaries. If someone pressures you to change your mind about what’s unacceptable, they’re not respecting your needs. True love respects and honours your boundaries.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

Your social life will either shine brightly or be more low-key this week. Decide whether you want to be the centre of attention or enjoy a quieter time, and choose what feels right for you.

Lucky Day for Career: August 18

Creativity is key in your career this week. Think outside the box and explore unconventional ideas. Combining different elements in new ways can lead to innovative and thought-provoking outcomes.

This week, focus on staying true to what you love and don’t let your passion be swayed by those who don’t value you. There’s a touch of magic in this loyalty.

Lucky Day in Love: August 18

Reflect on where you want your life and relationship to be in the next five to ten years. If your current interactions with your partner or date don’t align with your future goals, it's time to make some changes.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 18

In social settings, bring your best self forward. Dress to impress yourself first and let your confidence shine. Now is the perfect time to make a strong style statement and boost your self-esteem.

Lucky Day for Career: August 15

Your career will continue to progress steadily. Be patient and avoid disrupting the flow. You'll reach your goals soon enough if you stay on course.

This week, the focus is on cherishing and honouring the bonds of love and family, as they are the true treasures of life.

Lucky Day in Love: August 14

In love, avoid overextending yourself for anyone, but also don’t be rigid about minor issues. Finding a balance will help you both explore and understand each other better, uncovering deeper connections.

Lucky Day in Friendship: August 13

Your social life might be a bit quiet this week, but that’s okay. Use this time for self-care, and you’ll be in a good place.

Lucky Day for Career: August 13

Your career energy is positive right now. Keep moving forward with patience, as the time for celebrating your achievements is approaching.