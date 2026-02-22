Edit Profile
crown
Subscribe Now
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
    Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
    Sign in

    Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 22-28, 2026: Your work is likely to get recognised with these astro tips

    Cancer Weekly Horoscope: At work, steady effort brings small rewards this week.

    Published on: Feb 22, 2026 4:23 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
    Share
    Share via
    • facebook
    • twitter
    • linkedin
    • whatsapp
    Copy link
    • copy link

    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, Calm Choices Lead to Steady Personal Growth

    This week brings small wins, clear choices, and warm support from friends and family who help you make steady progress with calmer, kinder confidence today.

    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)
    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

    You will find steady energy for practical tasks and gentle conversations that clear confusion. Focus on small goals, accept help when offered, and keep a positive attitude. By week’s end, expect calm progress and a clearer path for next steps in work and personal life.

    Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
    Your heart feels gentle this week. Small acts of kindness, like quiet messages or a thoughtful call, bring people closer. If single, meet someone through a friend or shared activity; be patient and kind. If in a relationship, share simple plans and listen more than speak. Honest but soft words solve small problems.

    Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
    At work, steady effort brings small rewards this week. Focus on clear tasks and finish one item before moving to the next. Speak up kindly if you need help or extra time; coworkers will listen. Try learning one new skill or method that makes daily work easier. Avoid office gossip and keep notes of ideas you want to share. By week’s end, a calm success or praise may arrive for your quiet dedication and growth.

    Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
    This week money feels steady if you plan simply. Make a short list of needed expenses and hold off on big buys. Small savings add up; try setting aside a little from each payment. If a bill surprises you, speak with the provider calmly to find a fair option. Avoid risky deals or quick promises that sound too good.

    Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
    Your body and mind respond well to gentle routines this week. Sleep on a regular schedule and drink more water each day. Try short walks or light stretching to clear your head and keep muscles loose. Take brief breaks when you study or work to rest your eyes and breathe deeply. If stress rises, speak with someone you trust or do a simple calming activity like reading or slow breathing. Small steps keep you strong.

    ﻿Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

    recommendedIcon
    Read today’s Horoscope daily predictions along with the Festival Calendar 2026, powerful angel numbers,and the meaning of Sagittarius, Leo, Virgo all other zodiac signs
    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Cancer, February 22-28, 2026: Your Work Is Likely To Get Recognised With These Astro Tips

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
    • mint-logo
    • HH-logo
    • mint-lounge
    • HT_Auto
    • ht-tech
    • ht-bangla
    • healthshots
    • OTT-icon
    • slurrp-icon
    • smartcast-logo
    • ht-kannada
    • ht-tamil
    • ht-telugu
    • ht-marathi
    • logo-fab-play
    • VCCircle_logo-white
    • TechCircle_logo_white
    • VCCEdge_logo_white
    • edge-insights-logo
    © 2026 HindustanTimes