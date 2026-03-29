Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmos brings financial windfall by the weekend

Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences
Some minor frictions exist; however, do not let them impact the love affair. Continue the hard work at the office. Both wealth and wealth are also good this week.
Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Wealth will come in. However, health will have minor issues.
Cancer Love Horoscope This Week
You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. You must also be careful not to involve a friend or a relative in the love affair. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Single natives will be fortunate to find a new person walking into the life. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost, happy days. But married natives should be careful about this as their family life will have serious impacts.
Cancer Career Horoscope This Week
Ensure you meet the requirements at work. Some professionals, including IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and automobile will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Transport, media, legal, and banking professionals will have tight schedules, while a few professionals will quit their jobs to join somewhere better. Those who aspire to launch a new business can confidently pick the first part of the week.
Cancer Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth will come in. Consider financially helping a friend or a sibling. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday abroad with your family. Some natives will be curious to invest in the stock market, which is also a good option to have good returns. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle.
Cancer Health Horoscope This Week
Health demands more attention. You will develop chest-related issues while lifting heavy objects. It is good to keep a watch on the diet. Diabetic natives may develop uneasiness. Those who are on vacation must be careful to take part in adventure activities, including underwater activities. Make exercise a part of your lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues.
Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More