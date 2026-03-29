Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmos brings financial windfall by the weekend

Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences Some minor frictions exist; however, do not let them impact the love affair. Continue the hard work at the office. Both wealth and wealth are also good this week. Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Wealth will come in. However, health will have minor issues.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. You must also be careful not to involve a friend or a relative in the love affair. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Single natives will be fortunate to find a new person walking into the life. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost, happy days. But married natives should be careful about this as their family life will have serious impacts.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week Ensure you meet the requirements at work. Some professionals, including IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and automobile will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Transport, media, legal, and banking professionals will have tight schedules, while a few professionals will quit their jobs to join somewhere better. Those who aspire to launch a new business can confidently pick the first part of the week.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week Wealth will come in. Consider financially helping a friend or a sibling. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday abroad with your family. Some natives will be curious to invest in the stock market, which is also a good option to have good returns. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week Health demands more attention. You will develop chest-related issues while lifting heavy objects. It is good to keep a watch on the diet. Diabetic natives may develop uneasiness. Those who are on vacation must be careful to take part in adventure activities, including underwater activities. Make exercise a part of your lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues.

Cancer Sign Attributes Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)