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    Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmos brings financial windfall by the weekend

    Cancer Weekly Horoscope: Both wealth and wealth are also good this week.

    Published on: Mar 29, 2026 4:06 AM IST
    By Dr J.N Pandey
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    Cancer (Jun 22-Jul 22)

    Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, be sensitive towards others’ preferences

    Some minor frictions exist; however, do not let them impact the love affair. Continue the hard work at the office. Both wealth and wealth are also good this week.

    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.
    Cancer Horoscope Weekly: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

    Keep your lover happy and also ensure you perform the best at the workplace. Your attitude plays a major role in the workplace. Wealth will come in. However, health will have minor issues.

    Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

    You need to be expressive while spending time with your partner and do not hesitate to present your feelings. You must also be careful not to involve a friend or a relative in the love affair. Some love affairs will turn into marriage. Single natives will be fortunate to find a new person walking into the life. Your ex-flame may be back in the life, bringing in old lost, happy days. But married natives should be careful about this as their family life will have serious impacts.

    Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

    Ensure you meet the requirements at work. Some professionals, including IT, healthcare, hospitality, architecture, aviation, and automobile will see new opportunities to relocate abroad. Transport, media, legal, and banking professionals will have tight schedules, while a few professionals will quit their jobs to join somewhere better. Those who aspire to launch a new business can confidently pick the first part of the week.

    Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

    Wealth will come in. Consider financially helping a friend or a sibling. You may also spend money to book tickets for a holiday abroad with your family. Some natives will be curious to invest in the stock market, which is also a good option to have good returns. The second part of the week is auspicious to buy electronic devices and furniture. Some male natives will also buy a vehicle.

    Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

    Health demands more attention. You will develop chest-related issues while lifting heavy objects. It is good to keep a watch on the diet. Diabetic natives may develop uneasiness. Those who are on vacation must be careful to take part in adventure activities, including underwater activities. Make exercise a part of your lifestyle and also practice yoga for a balanced state of mind. Some seniors may also develop pain in their bones this week. Athletes may also develop minor issues.

    Cancer Sign Attributes

    • Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring
    • Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish
    • Symbol: Crab
    • Element: Water
    • Body Part: Stomach & Breast
    • Sign Ruler: Moon
    • Lucky Day: Monday
    • Lucky Color: White
    • Lucky Number: 2
    • Lucky Stone: Pearl

    Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

    • Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
    • Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
    • Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
    • Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

    By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

    Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

    Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

    E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

    Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)

    • Dr J.N Pandey
      ABOUT THE AUTHOR
      Dr J.N Pandey

      Dr. J. N. Pandey a Vedic Astrology and Vastu expert, having more than 25+ years experience and clients across the globe. He holds a Doctorate and Master Degree in Vedic Astrology from B. H. U. Varanasi and was selected as National Scholar by U. G. C. of India, in 1992, to conduct research in Vedic astrology. He has served as Assistant Editor of Almanac (Vishwa Panchangam) published periodically by the B.H.U and was also teaching graduate students in the same university. Dr Pandey provides astrological advice on career, finance, health, romance, marriage, child birth, business and lot more.Read More

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    News/Astrology/Horoscope/Weekly Horoscope Cancer, March 29-April 4, 2026: Cosmos Brings Financial Windfall By The Weekend

    Choose sun sign to read horoscope

    Aries HoroscopeAries
    Taurus HoroscopeTaurus
    Gemini HoroscopeGemini
    Cancer HoroscopeCancer
    Leo HoroscopeLeo
    Virgo HoroscopeVirgo
    Libra HoroscopeLibra
    Scorpio HoroscopeScorpio
    Sagittarius HoroscopeSagittarius
    Capricorn HoroscopeCapricorn
    Aquarius HoroscopeAquarius
    Pisces HoroscopePisces
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