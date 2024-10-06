Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 6-12, 2024 predicts a new love affair

Cancer – (21st June to 22nd July) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you excel in team playing Troubleshoot problems in the love life. Ensure you take up new tasks at work that will also give you opportunities to professionally grow. Health is good. Weekly Horoscope Cancer, October 6-12, 2024: You will see love life taking a new turn this week.

You will see love life taking a new turn this week. Despite challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Both wealth and health will also be at your side.

Cancer Love Horoscope This Week

Have an open attitude towards the relationship. Despite minor issues in the first half of the week, you will see some good moments this week. Some females will have ego-related problems with the family members and it needs to be discussed with the spouse. Avoid all misunderstandings that may impact the relationship to stay happy for a long time. Singe male natives may expect a new love affair in the second part of the week.

Cancer Career Horoscope This Week

Ensure you meet the expectations at work and maintain a diplomatic attitude wherever necessary. New responsibilities will test your caliber. Some professionals will succeed at the negotiation table with clients which will help the company in earning good revenue. Artists, authors, bankers, media persons, chefs, and engineers will have a busy week. Students appearing for competitive examinations can obtain positive results. Businessmen will see new opportunities in foreign territories and can launch a new venture.

Cancer Money Horoscope This Week

Keep the financial life robust. You may see money coming in from different sources; A previous investment will also bring in good returns. You may inherit a family property or win a legal dispute, giving you financial relief. Online lottery will also bring in good results this week. If you are working somewhere, consider changing the job as there will be an increase in your salary. Businessmen will succeed in raising funds through promoters and you can also consider helping a needy friend or relative.

Cancer Health Horoscope This Week

Children may develop bruises while playing and some females may get conceived as well. Some Cancer females may develop migraine, infections in the ears and eyes, or stomach pain. Those who have a history of liver-related ailments need to be extremely cautious this week. Some seniors will develop sleep-related issues that will need medical attention.

Cancer Sign Attributes

Strength: Intuitive, Practical, Kind, Energetic, Artsy, Dedicated, Benevolent, Caring

Weakness: Insatiable, Possessive, Prudish

Symbol: Crab

Element: Water

Body Part: Stomach & Breast

Sign Ruler: Moon

Lucky Day: Monday

Lucky Color: White

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Stone: Pearl

Cancer Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Less compatibility: Aries, Libra

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)