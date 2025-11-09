Weekly Horoscope Capricorn, November 9-15, 2025: Avoid office romance this week
Capricorn Weekly Horoscope: Health issues will also come up this week.
Capricorn (Dec 22-Jan 21)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you have the attitude of a hero
Have a productive and creative week in terms of both love and job. Keep a watch on the financial expenditures. Health issues will also come up this week.
Approach the relationship with a sensitive mode and ensure you also meet the professional expectations. Financial issues exist this week. Your health can also be a concern.
Capricorn Love Horoscope This Week
The relationship will have pleasant moments. You will enjoy every moment. There can be issues associated with egos, but open communication will settle them. Fortunate male natives will come across the ex-lover in the second part of the week, which may brighten up their lives. Married females should be careful about the interference of a relative or a friend in their lives, as this can lead to tremors in the coming days. You may also ensure that office romance does not impact marital life.
Capricorn Career Horoscope This Week
Despite minor issues related to productivity, you will succeed in your career. Those who are in IT, animation, and copywriting may face challenges in meeting the target, but eventually will succeed in their professional life. A promotion or appraisal is on its way. This is a good time even to launch new business ventures. Businessmen must maintain a cordial relationship with partners and try to solve every issue amicably. Students would need to put in extra effort to score high grades on the examination.
Capricorn Money Horoscope This Week
Wealth can be an issue this week. You may fail to get the expected returns from previous investments. You should be careful while making online transactions with strangers. Some females will inherit a part of the property. You may also require help with a friend or sibling with finances. Avoid major investments in the stock market. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters for trade expansions.
Capricorn Health Horoscope This Week
Those who have a history of cardiac issues will develop issues that will require consulting a doctor. You may also develop migraine or viral fever this week. Try to switch your favorite soft drink for a healthy beverage. Do not compromise on the lifestyle and ensure there is a balance between the office and personal life. You should also avoid adventure activities, including underwater sports, in the first part of the week.
Capricorn Sign Attributes
- Strength: Intelligent, Practical, Trustworthy, Generous, Optimistic
- Weakness: Persistent, Stubborn, Suspicious
- Symbol: Goat
- Element: Earth
- Body Part: Bones & Skin
- Sign Ruler: Saturn
- Lucky Day: Saturday
- Lucky Color: Grey
- Lucky Number: 4
- Lucky Stone: Amethyst
Capricorn Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn
- Fair compatibility: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius
- Less compatibility: Aries, Libra
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
