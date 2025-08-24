Weekly Horoscope Leo, August 24-30, 2025: Astro tips to avoid ruckus at work

Leo (Jul 23-Aug 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, have a smile always Leo Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you. (Freepik)

Give up egos in the relationship and value the deadlines of projects to meet the client's expectations at work. Financial issues stop blind investments this week.

You need to be careful about the emotions in the relationship. Value the suggestions of the clients to be productive at the workplace. There will be issues related to money, but health is positive.

Leo Love Horoscope This Week

Shower affection on the lover and be cool even while having heated arguments. You should value the suggestions of the partner and ensure you also give the lover the proper personal space. Plan a vacation this weekend or introduce the lover to the family to get approval. Some love affairs that were on the verge of breaking up will come back to normal track by the middle of the week. Handle every love-related problem with a positive attitude, and you will see the difference.

Leo Career Horoscope This Week

Consider new challenges at work, and you may also be successful in resolving minor client issues through impressive communication. Do not let the management look down upon you, and always prove loyal to the job. Some tasks will need you to travel to even foreign lands. You can be serious about changing jobs as new options will hit the door. Pick the right choice and see how your professional life transforms. Business expansions may take place, but study the market before making key decisions. Students appearing for competitive examinations will be successful.

Leo Money Horoscope This Week

Financially, you are not good this week. Though there will be a good income, you will also incur expenses. You should be careful not to make blind investments in the stock market and ensure there is proper financial guidance for investments in mutual funds. Traders will settle tax-related issues, while some businesses will also be successful in getting funds from partners outside the country.

Leo Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy this week. You may have trouble due to stress, and the second part of the week is crucial for seniors suffering from asthma or pain in joints. Females may complain about sleeplessness, acidity, and digestive issues in the second part of the week. There can be high mental pressure due to professional or personal problems.

Leo Sign Attributes

Strength: Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic

Generous, Loyal, Energetic, Enthusiastic Weakness: Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent

Arrogant, Luxury seeker, Careless, and Self-complacent Symbol: Lion

Lion Element: Fire

Fire Body Part : Heart & Spine

: Heart & Spine Sign Ruler : Sun

: Sun Lucky Day : Sunday

: Sunday Lucky Color: Golden

Golden Lucky Number : 19

: 19 Lucky Stone: Ruby

Leo Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Good compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

Fair compatibility: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Less compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)