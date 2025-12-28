Weekly Horoscope Libra, December 28, 2025 - January 3, 2026: There can be monetary issues

Libra (Sep 24-Oct 23) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, You are almost unbeatable Celebrate love and keep egos out of the relationship. Your attitude will work out at the office, and you should also be careful about financial affairs this week. Libra Horoscope Today: Read our expert astrological predictions to find out what the stars have in store for you.

Troubleshoot relationship issues to be happy in personal life. Despite minor challenges at work, you will succeed in meeting the expectations. Financially, you have issues. Health also demands more attention. And your health will deserve special attention.

Libra Love Horoscope This Week

There will be happiness in the relationship. You should be ready to have more communication. It is also crucial to maintain positive vibes in the love affair. Be a good friend to the lover and ensure you value the private space of the lover in the relationship. Always try to complement each other and surprise your partner with gifts. Most male natives will meet up with someone interesting. There will be an undercurrent that may transform sooner into a relationship.

Libra Career Horoscope This Week

Continue giving the best performance at the workplace. Some tasks will demand that you work additional hours or even work from the client’s place. Those who handle sales and marketing professionals will have a tight schedule. Avoid confusion related to the selection of a job. You will receive two job offers, and it is your call to choose the right one. Your business will see long-term profits. Job seekers may have good news to share before the week comes to an end.

Libra Money Horoscope This Week

There can be monetary issues, but the routine life will be unaffected. You may consider buying electronic appliances and a new property. You should be careful while investing in the stock market. Those who want to quit their job and launch a business idea will find the week fruitful. Businessmen will raise funds through promoters, while you may also expect good returns from the business.

Libra Health Horoscope This Week

You need to be careful while having digestion-related issues, as this can get complicated. Sugar and hypertension patients need extra care. You should also be careful to carry a medical kit while travelling. Do not bring the office pressure home, and spend more time with the family. Pregnant females must be careful while boarding a train or while riding a two-wheeler.

Libra Sign Attributes

Strength: Idealist, Socially presentable, Aesthetic, Charming, Artsy, Generous

Weakness: Uncertain, Lazy, Non-interventionist

Symbol: Scales

Element: Air

Body Part: Kidneys & Bladder

Sign Ruler: Venus

Lucky Day: Friday

Lucky Color: Brown

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Stone: Diamond

Libra Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Gemini, Leo, Sagittarius, Aquarius

Good compatibility: Aries, Libra

Fair compatibility: Taurus, Virgo, Scorpio, Pisces

Less compatibility: Cancer, Capricorn

By: Dr. J. N. Pandey

Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert

Website: www.astrologerjnpandey.com

E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com

Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)