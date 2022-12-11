Weekly Horoscope Sagittarius, 11-17 December 2022: Health predictions

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Weekly Astrological Prediction says, there may be a sense of disappointment at the beginning of the week, Sagittarians. Your inability to effectively manage your time may contribute to your frustration. Some individuals may take advantage of your empathy and sensitivity, so proceed with caution. However, positive developments in your professional life may improve your disposition. You may also achieve tremendous success in your professional life by exerting effort. This is not a favourable time for financial matters, and Sagittarius natives must exercise extreme caution when selecting short-term plans. However, real estate investment may yield lucrative returns. Your assets' value may increase exponentially. This is an advantageous time to invest in any property, and you may also receive a lucrative deal. Sagittarius natives' lives are likely to be more balanced, and their mental strength may increase. You may also have opportunities to go on lucrative business trips.

Sagittarius Finance This Week

It is recommended that you exercise caution when dealing with money. Don't let yourself be duped by honey assurances of financial success; exercise caution whenever managing money. It's also possible that locals won't see the returns they're anticipating from investment schemes.

Sagittarius Family This Week

You are likely to express deep feelings of love and affection for your kids. This could boost their self-assurance and morale. Also, towards the week's end, you'll have a chance to reconnect with your mom. A lot of good and calm could come from this.

Sagittarius Career This Week

Sagittarius natives should exercise extreme caution before finalising any financial transactions. In addition, watch out for scams that promise rapid wealth accumulation but fail to deliver. Furthermore, some locals may not see the returns they were hoping for from investment schemes.

Sagittarius Health This Week

There are good prospects for picking back up on old schemes, so don't discount the value of work that got stuck in the past. One's status in the workplace may improve, and their sway broadens with promotions. This new position could be perfect for you.

Sagittarius Love Life This Week

Those Sagittarius natives who are in a romantic relationship should avoid unwanted aggression, or else it can disturb the relationship. You are likely to be attracted to a person you have just met and may long for a caring and loving partner.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Dark Blue

By: Manisha Koushik, Dr Prem Kumar Sharma

(Astrologer, Palmist, Numerologist & Vastu Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com, psharma@premastrologer.com

Url: www.askmanisha.com, www.premastrologer.com

Contact: Panchkula: +91-172-2562832, 2572874

Delhi: +91-11-47033152, 40532026

