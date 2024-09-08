Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 8-14 , 2024 predicts pink of health
Read Taurus weekly horoscope for September 8-14, 2024 to know your astrological predictions. You are good in terms of health.
Taurus – (20th April to 20th May)
Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in impartial dealings
Resolve the love-related issues this week and also consider taking up new professional assignments that pave the way for career growth. Health is also good.
Express opinions freely to make the relationship stronger this week. You are prosperous enough to make crucial monetary decisions. Strive to do the best in the job. You are good in terms of health.
Taurus Love Horoscope This Week
Spread happiness around and shower affection on the lover. This will have a positive impact on the relationship. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both like. Plan a vacation where you may make constructive decisions about the love affair. You will get the support of parents and marriage is also a card. This week is also good to tie the knot or to even get conceived. Married females should stay away from ex-lovers as this can make marital life complicated.
Taurus Career Horoscope This Week
You are productive at the workplace. Despite a tight schedule, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. You may travel this week or will even the client’s office. Those who are into healthcare, IT, and animation will see opportunities to relocate to a foreign destination. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.
Taurus Money Horoscope This Week
Financial success will be at your side. Wealth will pour in, permitting you to make crucial monetary decisions. You are good at investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Taurus females will inherit maternal property while you may also help a friend or relative who is in financial need. You will also need to contribute to a family event or celebration within the family.
Taurus Health Horoscope This Week
Stay healthy through a good lifestyle. Start your day with exercise including yoga or a walk in the park. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Diabetic females need to be careful about their diet and must skip anything that can hurt their health.
Taurus Sign Attributes
- Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate
- Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn
- Symbol Bull
- Element Earth
- Body Part Neck & Throat
- Sign Ruler Venus
- Lucky Day Friday
- Lucky Color Pink
- Lucky Number 6
- Lucky Stone Opal
Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart
- Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces
- Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio
- Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius
- Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius
By: Dr. J. N. Pandey
Vedic Astrology & Vastu Expert
E-mail: djnpandey@gmail.com
Phone: 91-9811107060 (WhatsApp Only)
Read Daily Astrology and Horoscope Today latest updates alogwith Festival Calender 2024 and Angel number predictions for all zodiac sign.
Choose sun sign to read horoscope