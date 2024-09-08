Weekly Horoscope Taurus, September 8-14 , 2024 predicts pink of health

Taurus – (20th April to 20th May) Weekly Horoscope Prediction says, weekly Horoscope Prediction says, you believe in impartial dealings Resolve the love-related issues this week and also consider taking up new professional assignments that pave the way for career growth. Health is also good. Weekly Horoscope Taurus, August 25-31, 2024: Resolve the love-related issues this week and also consider taking up new professional assignments that pave the way for career growth.

Express opinions freely to make the relationship stronger this week. You are prosperous enough to make crucial monetary decisions. Strive to do the best in the job. You are good in terms of health.

Taurus Love Horoscope This Week

Spread happiness around and shower affection on the lover. This will have a positive impact on the relationship. Spend more time together and indulge in activities that you both like. Plan a vacation where you may make constructive decisions about the love affair. You will get the support of parents and marriage is also a card. This week is also good to tie the knot or to even get conceived. Married females should stay away from ex-lovers as this can make marital life complicated.

Taurus Career Horoscope This Week

You are productive at the workplace. Despite a tight schedule, you will succeed in meeting the expectations of the management. You may travel this week or will even the client’s office. Those who are into healthcare, IT, and animation will see opportunities to relocate to a foreign destination. Do not hesitate to take up new responsibilities but do not assume things will be a cakewalk. Students who aspire to move abroad for higher studies will see hurdles getting cleared.

Taurus Money Horoscope This Week

Financial success will be at your side. Wealth will pour in, permitting you to make crucial monetary decisions. You are good at investing in stock, trade, and speculative business. Some Taurus females will inherit maternal property while you may also help a friend or relative who is in financial need. You will also need to contribute to a family event or celebration within the family.

Taurus Health Horoscope This Week

Stay healthy through a good lifestyle. Start your day with exercise including yoga or a walk in the park. If you have surgery in the line, you can go ahead with the schedule. Diabetic females need to be careful about their diet and must skip anything that can hurt their health.

Taurus Sign Attributes

Strength - Passionate, Practical, Meticulous, Patient, Artsy, Compassionate

Weakness Intolerant, Reliant, stubborn

Symbol Bull

Element Earth

Body Part Neck & Throat

Sign Ruler Venus

Lucky Day Friday

Lucky Color Pink

Lucky Number 6

Lucky Stone Opal

Taurus Sign Compatibility Chart

Natural affinity: Cancer, Virgo, Capricorn, Pisces

Good compatibility: Taurus, Scorpio

Fair compatibility: Aries, Gemini, Libra, Sagittarius

Less compatibility: Leo, Aquarius

