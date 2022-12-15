Weekly Panchang December 16-22: Planetary Transits & Auspicious Muhuratas

This week, there will be the all-important transit of Sun in the sign of Sagittarius. This marks the beginning of the auspicious Dhanur Maas in Hindu culture. Apart from this, there will be some planetary transits across nakshatras and padas. Talking of auspicious muhuratas, there are some auspicious timings available this week. Special muhuratas are available for griha pravesh as well as purchase of vehicle and property. Let us look at the key Panchanga details for this week for New Delhi, NCT, India.

Shubh Muhurat This Week

According to Vedic Astrology, the odds of accomplishing a task successfully are significantly enhanced if they are carried out during an auspicious muhurata. An auspicious muhurata provides us with the best outcome possible according to our destiny if we execute the work in harmony with the cosmic timeline. That is why it is essential to take muhurata into account while commencing any auspicious work. This week’s Shubh Muhurat for various activities are as follows:

Vivah Muhurat: No auspicious muhurata for marriage is available this week

Griha Pravesh Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for griha pravesh is available only on December 19 (07:09 AM to 10:31 AM)

Property Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for registering or purchasing property is available on December 16 (07:07 AM to 07:35 AM) and December 22 (04:03 AM to 07:11 AM, Dec 23)

Vehicle Purchase Muhurat: Auspicious muhurata for purchasing vehicle is available on December 18 (07:08 AM to 07:09 AM, Dec 19), December 19 (07:09 AM to 02:32 AM, Dec 20) and December 21 (08:33 AM to 10:16 PM)

Upcoming Planetary Transits This Week

In Vedic astrology, planetary transits are particularly crucial since they are the principal way of anticipating the changes and advances in life. Planets move on a daily basis and go through several nakshatras and rashis in the process. It assists in comprehending us the nature and characteristic of events as they occur. Here are the upcoming transits this week:

Venus enters Purva Ashadha nakshatra on December 16, Friday, at 9:13 AM

Sun enters Sagittarius sign on December 16, Friday, at 10:11 AM

Rahu transits Bharani pada on December 20, Tuesday, at 1:14 AM

Mercury enters Uttara Ashadha nakshatra on December 22, Thursday, at 10:21 PM

Upcoming Festivals This Week

Masik Kalashtami (Friday, December 16): Kalashtami, which is also known as Kala Ashtami, is observed every month during Ashtami Tithi of Krishna Paksha. Devotees of Lord Bhairav keep fast and worship Him on all Kalashtami days in the year.

Dhanu Sankranti (Friday, December 16): Dhanu Sankranti marks the day when Sun enters in the Sagittarius sun sign or Dhanu Rashi. As per Vedic Astrology, Lord Sun is considered to be a very powerful planet. Sankranti occurs every month when sun changes its position and travels from one sun sign to another. This Sankranti symbolizes the beginning of the auspicious Dhanur maas.

Saphala Ekadashi (Monday, December 19): Ekadashi of Krishna Paksha of Paush month is called Saphala Ekadashi. As the name of this Ekadashi suggests, all the work becomes successful by observing this fast. Saphala Ekadashi fast is kept for Lord Narayan ji. He is duly worshiped on this day.

Masik Shivaratri (Wednesday, December 21): Shivaratri is great festival of convergence of Shiva and Shakti. Each month, Chaturdashi Tithi during Krishna Paksha is known as Masik Shivaratri.

Inauspicious Rahu Kalam This Week

According to Vedic astrology, Rahu is an inauspicious planet. During transition of planets the time under the influence of Rahu should be avoided to do any auspicious work. Doing Puja, Hawan or Yagya to propitiate auspicious planets during this time is interfered by Rahu due to its malefic nature. It is important to consider Rahu Kaal before starting any new work. By doing so, possibility of achieving desired results is increased. Following are the timings of Rahu Kalam for this week:

December 16: 10:59 AM to 12:17 PM

December 17: 09:42 AM to 11:00 AM

December 18: 04:10 PM to 05:27 PM

December 19: 08:26 AM to 09:43 AM

December 20: 02:53 PM to 04:11 PM

December 21: 12:19 PM to 01:37 PM

December 22: 01:37 PM to 02:54 PM

Panchanga is a calendar used in Vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana. The essence of the Panchanga is the inter-relationship between Sun (our soul) and Moon (mind) on a daily basis. Panchanga is used for different branches of Vedic astrology such as natal, election, prashna (horary), religious calendars and to understand the energy of the day. The day of our birth panchanga depicts our emotions, temperament, and nature. It can provide more insight into who we are and how we feel. It can amplify the effect of the planets and endow us with additional characteristics that we may not understand only based on our natal chart. Panchanga is the life force energy that nourishes the birth chart.

