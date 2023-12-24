Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 24 to December 30, 2023

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: King of Coins Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week. (Pixabay)

Mood: The Star

Career: The Hermit

Some can welcome a thrilling and unique week of possibilities. In order to succeed in the workplace, it will be necessary to adopt novel methods and implement cutting-edge systems. You may remain under constant pressure from relatives due to your child’s actions. You should carefully consider the benefits and drawbacks of each new financial plan before committing to one. When it comes to your romantic relationship, it could be beneficial to live in the present and forgive past follies. Clarity of thought can be improved through breathing exercises and meditation. You can plan a road trip to your dream destination very soon. It’s possible that dealing with property issues will bring you down financially. This week, friends under stress will need your sympathy and tolerance more than ever. Your performance in school may begin to rise.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Green

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: The Fool

Career: Knight of Wands

You can count on having a successful and enjoyable time this week. You may get along famously with your parents and grandparents. An increase in your ability to earn money is expected, which should put you in a secure financial position. Refusing your significant other’s unreasonable requests will strengthen your romantic relationship. It can be challenging to find a comfortable working relationship with a co-worker on the professional front. Stay away from destructive behaviours so you can take pleasure in life and peace of mind. Planning a trip with your family could be very challenging for you, so pay attention to details. This week, you should take care of any pressing property maintenance issues. Keep an eye out for shady characters who may try to sabotage your plans. Your career prospects are very bright.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: White

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Strength

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Two of Swords

You can look forward to a wonderful and blissful week. If you show up to a social event with close relatives, you will be the centre of attention. Putting your money into tried-and-tested plans might pay off handsomely on the financial front. Your romantic relationship may flourish if you surprise your significant other with a trip. A fresh take on health care might help those who suffer from chronic conditions on the health front. There’s little chance of recognition or rewards at work this week, but you should keep pushing forward regardless. You may experience the beauty of an eco-tourism trip. A property appraisal report that meets your needs is possible for some. Focusing too much on your own problems will hinder your ability to make an impact. You should be successful in all of your academic endeavours.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Purple

CANCER (Jun 22-Jul 22)

Love: Strength

Mood: Temperance

Career: Six of Coins

Get ready for a prosperous and lively week. If you want to get ahead in your career, you should use your formidable communication abilities. It’s time to give up on pessimism and traditional approaches to having fun with your loved ones at home.

Holding grudges against one another can cause tension in your romantic relationship. Positive self-talk can be an effective weapon in the fight against disease on the health front. Plan a trip if you need to get away from your busy schedule. You should think twice about putting money into a property where there is a legal dispute. Oddly fascinating things have a magnetic pull. It’s possible that the ability to think critically will be a highly sought-after trait in students.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Red

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: The Empress

Mood: Three of Swords

Career: Two of Wands

Anticipate a wholesome and productive week ahead. You may create happy memories with your children in a family get-together. Your merger and acquisition strategy may not be very successful. A new romantic crush may be exciting but may require caution. Exercising self-discipline and self-control will keep you hale and hearty on the health front. A slight deviation from professional goals or carelessness will hamper your interests and reputation. You may experience the peace of a spiritual journey. Some of you may receive an excellent property appraisal report. Make sure your car is in good condition before starting your journey. Students’ writing skills will be exceptional.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Seven of Swords

Mood: Ten of Cups

Career: Hierophant

Expect next week to be exciting and different. Taking on new responsibilities can be beneficial to your career development. Stress and anxiety can be reduced by playing with children and talking to elders at home. It’s possible that your dealings in foreign exchange may remain modest, so proceed with caution. If your romantic relationship feels stagnant, try coming up with creative ways to reawaken it. You should do some sports and other physical activities to give your life a new lease on life. Moving to a new location could cause issues with your commute. There are promising signs that an older property you own will bring in a healthy profit. It seems like nothing is too much trouble for you to solve. It’s possible that students feel neglected if their educators are constantly occupied.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Justice

Mood: The Sun

Career: Five of Coins

Stay positive and experience a quiet and successful week. An ability to work calmly under pressure is likely to open the doors to professional success. You may need to work on being more patient with family, especially the young ones. You may experience exponential growth in your business with some new ideas. Life without the company of a romantic friend is likely to appear dull and drab this week. You should probably take it easy on the health front because your body has a low resistance and could use a break. You may discover your love for hiking and trekking during a chance trip. You have to be very cautious while investing in a plot which is highly expensive. This week, even unusual & challenging situations would not deter you from the path. Your self-acceptance may bring inner peace and contentment.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Lovers

Plan your week so that it is pleasant and productive. If you want to keep your professional edge, you will need to give important matters or projects the attention they deserve. A dispute with a neighbor could lead to discord in the household, so remain tactful. Financial collaborations that benefit both parties may result from your expertise and actions. Your feelings for your significant other may deepen quickly on the romantic front. A speedy recovery from an illness should put your health concerns to rest. Friends may invite you to an exciting backpacking trip. You could make regular money from property sales and purchase deals. You can’t be tempted by anything that’s put in front of you. Professors and classmates alike hold you in the highest esteem.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Cream

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Lovers

Mood: The Star

Career: Ten of Cups

Embrace a fulfilling and agreeable start to the week. Working professionals are more likely to achieve success if they are able to manage their workload effectively. Members of the family would put pressure on you to be more responsible and hardworking. Your wealth is likely to grow rapidly in the near future. You and your sweetheart are likely to enjoy a romantic dinner date somewhere peaceful later this week. If given the right care and attention, a speedy recovery from ailment is possible for some. Travelling to see a distant relative in a new city could lead to some tension. Tenants’ background checks could be obligatory. Success can be seen as enemies are won over. Positive findings from research may boost students’ confidence.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Dark Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Six of Cups

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Magician

You can welcome a fantastic and fruitful week ahead. If you want to work on a high-profile project, you should practice diplomacy in the workplace. You might share a very close relationship with your grandparents. You could receive a sizeable cash gift from a close relative. Sweet, intimate moments may be part of your relationship with your significant other. You might be motivated by the thought of finally reaching your ideal body weight and shape. Don’t let your trip to a tropical island be ruined by a lack of funds; plan wisely. Renting a home or flat in a new city can be a great option for people who are starting over. You can’t expect other people to plan out your entire week for you. Your diligent pursuit of academic goals will be motivating.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Orange

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: Judgment

A happy and fruitful week could be in store for you this coming week. You can expect to be offered a position in a progressive organisation. Your trip to see the family may turn out to be more enjoyable than you had anticipated. You may have a healthy income, but the cost of living may increase, making it difficult to put money away. Your captivated heart may come to the realization that it can love again. It’s possible that perfect health can be maintained through a combination of a healthy diet and regular exercise. On a trip to a distant city, you could see the majestic mountains and other natural wonders. The little piece of land you are after has investment potential, so go ahead with the deal. You will be disappointed if you try to tackle challenging tasks without adequate preparation. Your application for the scholarship will most likely be approved.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Brown

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Judgment

Mood: Devil

Career: The Fool

Have a positive and upbeat attitude to begin the week. Adopting a constructive and optimistic mindset at work can pay dividends. This week, make decisions about the family only after carefully weighing all the benefits and drawbacks. You have a knack for anticipating people’s wants and needs; however, try not to go overboard with your spending. It’s possible that a crush can develop into something serious on the romantic front. Zumba promises to be a lively and productive workout. It’s possible to arrange a quick trip to a famous landmark with your family or a group of friends. Property dispute resolution could take longer than expected, so remain patient. Communication with others is going to play a big role in your life. You’ll have superb time management skills on the academic front.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Saffron