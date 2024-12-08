Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for December 8 to 14, 2024

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Lovers Read on to find out your Tarot reading for the coming week.(Unsplash)

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Strength

This week brings good news on the health front, especially for those dealing with chronic conditions, as a new treatment shows positive results. Traditional healing methods can further enhance these effects. Your efforts to bring harmony to your family life are likely to succeed, with younger family members being especially drawn to your positive energy. In your romantic life, peace and happiness with your partner are on the horizon. However, professionally, delays in discussing critical issues with seniors may lead to disappointment later, so don’t put it off. Be cautious when dealing with loans, as financial risks are high. Travel opportunities, possibly overseas, bring excitement, and a great deal on a new home might be on the table. Students need to focus hard to regain concentration.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: Judgment

Mood: Magician

Career: Ten of Wands

This week, you're open to new ideas and collaborations, leading to positive career progress. You may receive attractive job offers, bringing both professional growth and financial benefits. Smart financial planning will help reduce expenses and boost savings. Romance is also in the air, with your partner in a particularly affectionate mood. If you’ve been thinking of proposing, now might be the perfect time. However, watch out for negative energy that could impact your health, and steer clear of arguments at social events to avoid family conflict. Selling your home privately may also save significant costs.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Brown

Love: The World

Mood: King of Wands

Career: Justice

This week brings positivity for Geminis. At work, you might not feel entirely connected to your organization, but that won't hinder your professional progress. Students can expect good results and improved concentration. An exciting overseas trip could be in the cards, offering lasting memories. Your support will be crucial in helping your family through difficult times. Keep an eye out for an exotic travel opportunity and a good deal on a residential property. Important document signings may be postponed, so stay flexible. Offer assistance to others whenever possible—it will bring you satisfaction.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: The Magician

Career: The Hanged Man

Love is in the air for Cancerians, with your romantic partner subtly trying to connect with you. Pay attention to these cues. A harmonious home life will benefit your children and restore peace. Professionally, your intelligence and influence will help you resolve workplace issues, particularly in communication with subordinates. Some of you may see profits from past investments. Strong willpower will keep chronic health issues at bay, and adopting a healthier lifestyle will ensure continued good health. However, a fun trip may not be as enjoyable if you're mentally preoccupied. Avoid entering joint ventures in real estate for now.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Knight of Wands

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: Devil

This week, you'll be able to channel your energy in a productive direction. In your career, instead of waiting for opportunities to come to you, actively seek them out. Those with digestive issues may experience significant improvements with changes in diet and treatment. Financial gains are possible from unexpected sources, but avoid unreliable financial advice. Your presence at home will uplift your children, and small gestures on the romantic front may have a profound effect. Traveling may come with challenges, but new connections will be worthwhile. Make sure to resolve any leave issues before planning your vacation.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Pink

Love: Wheel of Fortune

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

This week presents a promising time to adopt a more balanced approach to life. Romance will bring joy, and quality family time will bring peace and harmony. At work, take action instead of waiting for things to fall into place if you want to succeed. Health improvements are likely as your attitude toward life shifts positively. Plan your travels carefully to avoid stress and make room for leisure. Exploring real estate options may lead you to a good deal. However, efforts to reconnect with old business contacts might not pay off this week, so new connections will require hard work.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Red

Love: The Hermit

Mood: The Magician

Career: Two of Coins

Being straightforward and honest will help you achieve your goals this week. Holistic healing methods might bring relief without the need for traditional treatments. Financially, an improved situation will allow you to pay off debts ahead of time, and smart spending will help save even more. Your hard work will be recognized at your job, leading to an improved position. If you're searching for a life partner, your quest may come to a happy conclusion now. However, your stubbornness could disturb family harmony, so try to be more flexible. Investing in undeveloped properties may prove profitable. A trip to an offbeat location could turn out to be more fun than expected.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Purple

Love: The Hermit

Mood: Two of Swords

Career: Two of Coins

This week, bold decisions and consistent effort will bring steady personal growth. Romance will be a highlight, with strong influences all week. Singles may find success on dating apps, while married Scorpios could receive exciting news. At work, stay alert, as someone might try to disrupt your plans, but don’t let minor issues stress you out. Overcoming negative thoughts will improve your health, and practicing meditation can help bring inner peace. If you're thinking about long-term investments, properties under construction may offer good opportunities. However, be wary of persuasive talk that could lead to financial loss.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Green

Love: The Star

Mood: Five of Swords

Career: Three of Coins

This week, your confidence in your decisions will be high. You may achieve a significant position in your job and do well in your professional role. You might also indulge in luxury items, adding comfort to your life. A family celebration may bring joy, and the household atmosphere will remain lively. However, avoid getting too involved in your partner’s affairs, as it could lead to misunderstandings. Strengthen your relationship by showing trust. If you're dealing with obesity, sticking to traditional weight loss methods will bring results. Quick fixes should be avoided.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Orange

Love: Three of Swords

Mood: The Tower

Career: The Empress

This week promises professional growth, with new responsibilities helping to advance your career. A new business opportunity may also lead to financial gains. Keep an open mind toward unconventional ideas for more success. You’ll enjoy a supportive relationship with your family elders, whose advice will help you make the right decisions. Married life will be harmonious, with your spouse playing a key role in managing household duties. Be prepared for possible disruptions on long road trips due to weather, so plan accordingly. Investing in residential property could bring future benefits, and students may win scholarships.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Peach

Love: Temperance

Mood: Two of Wands

Career: The Moon

This week is filled with creative ideas, and your efforts will lead to gains beyond expectations. Business professionals will successfully negotiate deals and may even enter new partnerships. In your career, you’ll have opportunities to sign new contracts. However, your romantic relationship might face challenges, so try to understand things from your partner’s perspective to improve the situation. Despite your busy schedule, find time to connect with nature, which will refresh your mind. It's also an excellent time to invest in real estate, as property values are rising, leading to potential gains.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Magenta

Love: Eight of Cups

Mood: Six of Swords

Career: Three of Wands

This week brings positive developments in both family and personal relationships. Your love life will be filled with romance, and you’ll enjoy special moments with your partner, making it a good time for marriage. Domestic peace and harmony will bring immense happiness. At work, ensure that important files are complete before handing them over to seniors to avoid any embarrassment. You might also go on a pleasurable trip that revitalizes your spirit. Healthwise, removing minor irritants from your routine will help you enjoy a more fulfilling lifestyle. If you're selling property, seek expert advice to get the right price.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Yellow

By: Manisha Koushik

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Contact: +919650015920