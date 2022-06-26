Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for June 26 to July 2, 2022

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20)

Love: The World

Mood: Queen of Cups

Career: Magician

The week may test your patience. Rid your mind of all anxiety and confusion to see things from a new perspective. Your self-belief and perseverance would help turn things in your favour. Professionally, you may encounter some competition at your workplace. But with consistent efforts, you are likely to get success. Children may add to the domestic harmony with their achievements and accolades. Appreciate the bliss around you and soak in the positive vibes of nature. Do not get complacent with yourself and stick to that workout regime of yours. Those singles are likely to meet someone special on an adventure trip. It may even lead to a short but sweet romance. Investing money in flash schemes without verifying the facts may harm your capital.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Electric Blue

TAURUS (Apr 21-May 20)

Love: Two of Cups

Mood: King of Coins

Career: Page of Wands

This week, you may feel low on confidence which can hamper your productivity and performance. However, with some effort, you will be able to outshine your competitors. You are likely to achieve recognition and promotion at the workplace. You may also enjoy a highly cordial relationship with your seniors. Those in a committed relationship are likely to see their relations sail through smoothly. Wedding bells may toll some. You’ll also be looking forward to strengthening your family relationship. Youngsters and children may enjoy the attention. You may make good money with a prudent decision. However, it will not hurt to keep a check on your excessive spending. Make sure that you get enough sleep despite your busy schedule else you may suffer from excessive fatigue and stress.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Saffron

GEMINI (May 21-Jun 21)

Love: Two of Swords

Mood: The Hanged man

Career: The High Priestess

Your go-getting attitude may help you get along well with others. You may be in control of your emotions, which is likely to work in your favour. With a disciplined lifestyle, you may be able to inch closer to your goals, without stopping. Some of you may get benefits from the government sector if you are innovative. Businesspeople might get help from financial institutions or banks in the form of loans. It may help them to successfully expand their business. With regular exercise and diet, you are likely to be in peak physical condition. You’ll be able to ward off anything remotely unhealthy. In matters related to love, this may not be the right time to express your feelings to your beloved. So, wait for an appropriate opportunity.

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Light Blue

CANCER (Jun22-Jul 22)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Devil

This week, you may be full of positive energy, which is likely to show in all your undertakings. Negative pressures cannot pull you down due to your dedication to moving ahead. Relations within the circle of friends and loved ones may get strengthened with your care. Some misunderstandings with seniors can hamper your progress on the work front, so mend your ways. You will be able to spend quality time with your beloved or spouse. It may strengthen the bond between you two. This is not a favourable week to make any kind of investment, as it may lead to losses. Cross-check all plans and schemes. Start practising Yoga to combat the mental strains. It will prove very rewarding in the long run.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

LEO (Jul 23-Aug 23)

Love: Eight of Wands

Mood: Page of Cups

Career: King of Wands

Your professional and personal lives are likely to undergo a vast change this week. Your wit and charm may impress everyone around you. You may also be the centre of attention on the social front due to your generous activities. Your participation in a charitable cause is likely to add to the family’s prestige. You will be full of innovative ideas and are likely to be appreciated for the same at your workplace. You will have the necessary strength and vitality to fight against any illness. If you work with more awareness, then you can earn more brownie points. Couples in a committed relationship may think about a wedding or an informal announcement.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: The Hierophant

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Star

With a disciplined lifestyle, you may be able to inch closer to your goals, without stopping. Your leadership qualities may come in handy when the need arises. You will have the courage to take bold decisions. However, don’t be overconfident at work. Any misstep may prove embarrassing and expensive on the professional front. Investment plans will need to be checked by an expert to make a profit. Do not fall prey to schemes promising quick returns in a short time. Children are likely to make great progress this week, as they get support from their teachers. A free and frank discussion will help clear all misunderstandings on the romantic. Be careful with what you eat and do not miss your workouts to ensure your wellbeing. Travel bookings with a refundable option should be opted by you. Some delays are foreseen in your trip.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Pink

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: Strength

Mood: Eight of Coins

Career: Two of Cups

Nothing can stop you from accomplishing your tasks and reaching your goals. Your hard work and dedication may smoothen all the obstacles in your path. You may find your life filled with positivity. You may also participate in religious activities at home. Your family may appreciate it and express their satisfaction. There will be a lot of vacancies to match your eligibility. Stay alert to grab the best of them. If you recently had a conflict with your loved one, do not miss the chance to improve relationships. The week is opportune to make amends. Businesspeople may find the week a little frustrating as they may not get the desired profit. Keep your cool, things will improve very soon. Be very watchful of your poor eating habits else you may suffer from fatigue and insomnia.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Sandy Brown

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: Two of Coins

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Three of Swords

The stars are likely to align in your favour. Your plans may start to take shape. You may make calculative moves to stay ahead of competitors. Choose from the opportunities that come your way to succeed on the professional front. You are likely to value your relationships more than anything else. This may work to your benefit when the time comes. Businesspeople are likely to seal profitable deals and agreements. Any journeys undertaken this week may provide you with positive outcomes. Get ready to play a more important role in family matters as you get support from your siblings. Singles may get to meet someone trustworthy, and it would be a long-term relationship. Do not overload yourself with work else it may have severe repercussions on your health.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Chocolate

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: Four of Cups

Mood: Nine of wands

Career: Eight of Cups

This week, several positive changes are indicated. It may fill you with a renewed sense of enthusiasm and confidence. You may get ample opportunities to prove your mettle. People with side income may be able to earn satisfactorily from it. Don’t hesitate to ask for that well-deserved promotion or increment. You may get a positive outcome. Try picking up a new sport or start an exercise regime. You may find a drastic improvement in your energy and fitness level. Elders may extend time-tested and valuable counselling that may help you make some crucial decisions. Your love life looks challenging this week. Your partners may stay aloof and cold. You may get to go on a much-delayed holiday to the hills with friends.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Lemon

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: Seven of Wands

Mood: Ten of Coins

Career: Four of Cups

You may remain unfazed by the negativity around you. Your optimism is likely to help you chart the toughest path with the greatest ease. Trust your gut feeling. It is advised to accept new ways of doing business and be open to learning from others. Avoid being impulsive and do not accept more tasks than you can complete. Work only as much as you can honour the commitment. Don’t be surprised if you realize to have found the one. It was just waiting to happen. There may be some minor disagreements between siblings. Bank on your smartness to find a way out of it without anyone getting upset. Your overall health needs attention. Taking care of your health is imperative if you want to enjoy other aspects of life.

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Aqua

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: The Moon

Mood: The Empress

Career: Ace of Swords

Open yourself to learning from everyone around you while you have the time. Try to stay more energetic and passionate to achieve targets. You may be receptive to accepting fresh new ideas. This is likely to help you stay more focused in life. You may find your goals getting closer on the work front. Some positive changes may be waiting. You need to make your attitude towards dealing with money more optimistic. Couples may enjoy a romantic date or an evening together. Singles may find an interesting person whose company they may like. Enjoy some domestic activities together to strengthen bonds. Teach your kids the importance of family bonding to enhance peace. Try picking up a new sport or start an exercise regime to feel it. Making changes to your diet and making it more wholesome may benefit you.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Pink

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Ace of Wands

Mood: Five of Coins

Career: The Fool

You may get a chance to enjoy things that you love with a changed attitude. You are likely to be optimistic throughout the week, which may help you in making steady progress in every undertaking. Those looking to launch their own business may find guidance or motivation around them. Taking one step at a time may help reach the goals. You may want to take a look at your daily expenses. Revisit your strategy or devise a budget for efficient money management. Those in a new relationship may take a step forward and connect more deeply. Married couples may bond through their children and spending time at home. Try to cut down on the calories and junk food you consume on regular basis. It may take a toll on your health.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Brown

