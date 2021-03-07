Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for March 7-March 13

ARIES (March 21 - April 20)

Favourable stars bring plenty of reasons to feel happy. A business meeting is likely to open new doors of profitable ventures. Expert advice is likely to help in improving results on the academic front. You will be in limelight in a social gathering that you attend this week. Bold initiatives are likely to bring back spark in your romantic relationship. You are likely to get relief from a prolonged ailment.

Love: The Fool

Mood: The Emperor

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Saffron





TAURUS (April 21 – May21)

Tips from an expert are likely to give edge over competitors on academic front. You may have to set aside personal feelings about subordinates to see a project to completion at work. Love life brings immense satisfaction. Be sure to check the viability of the project you are planning to invest in. Relatives will be willing to lend a helping hand at time of need. Your housing loan process may get delayed.

Love: World

Mood: Nine of Cups

Career: The Sun

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Light Yellow





GEMINI (May 22 - June 21)

Some of you may need to reassess career ambitions. Past investments start bringing handsome gains. You need to remain alert about fast-changing events on the academic front. Family members will be supportive of your new plans. You need to stick to your workouts to enjoy good health. Good time to initiate construction or renovation of house. Travelling proves to be a blessing in disguise.

Love: The Magician

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Hermit

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: White





CANCER (June22 - July 22)

Some of you may require expert guidance in a new project on the professional front. New romance would take worries off your mind. Those ailing from long are likely to make steady recovery with home remedies. Cross-check all investment plans coming your way. You may need to step up efforts to excel in an exam or competition. Parents may resent your interference in domestic affairs.

Love: The Sun

Mood: Page of Swords

Career: The Fool

Lucky Number: 15

Lucky Colour: Red





LEO (July 23 - August 23)

You are likely to succeed in impressing seniors at work. Those feeling unwell are likely to bounce back to good health. Investment in conservation schemes is likely to ensure financial stability. New connections on academic front are likely to come handy later. Avoid blindly trusting people in your social circle. Avoid rash driving at all costs this week.

Love: Three of Coins

Mood: Four of Coins

Career: King of Wands

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Dark Turquoise





VIRGO (August 24- September 23)

A social gathering will bring you much joy. You are likely to consolidate your position at work as you head an important project. Monetary gains may be on the low side. Hard work and persistence will keep you in contention on academic front. Unexpected gifts from close relatives cannot be ruled out. You may have a change of heart regarding a family member. Spirituality helps keep a sound mind and body.

Love: Hierophant

Mood: Eight of Cups

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Pink





LIBRA (September 24 - October 23)

You are likely to succeed in making your mark on professional front. Revamp your study schedule to bring results a notch or two up. networking opportunities may come your way in a social gathering. Your financial hassles seem to be over as someone lends a helping hand. You may find exciting romantic opportunities coming your way. Your road trip is likely to be quiet enjoyable.

Love: Six of Swords

Mood: Strength

Career: Temperance

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Silver





SCORPIO (October 24 - November 22)

Promising investment opportunities are on the horizon. You need to remain alert about deadlines at workplace. Absence of a family member makes you realise their importance in life. You may need to make efforts to come into prominence on social front. Avoid being lax about studies. Your energy lets you to participate in outdoor activities. A property deal may get delayed at the last moment.

Love: The Star

Mood: The Lover

Career: Two of Coins

Lucky Number: 5

Lucky Colour: Lemon





SAGITTARIUS (November 23 - December 23)

Liaisons of any kind, emotional or professional will be very enriching. You may get a golden chance to impress an important person. Loaned amount is likely to be repaid. Meeting romantic partner after a while is likely to bring immense pleasure this week. Chances of recovering from a physical ailment appear bright. Avoid mortgaging your property. You are likely to remain socially active this week.

Love: The Devil

Mood: Page of Coins

Career: Six of Wands

Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Sky Blue





CAPRICORN (December 24 - January 20)

The week is a good time to streamline work. Some of your may get an unexpected assistance on the academic front. Financial hassles will be eased out with help of friends. Healthy lifestyle choices will hasten your recovery. You need to ensure everyone’s availability while organising an important event. Spending time with romantic partner should be a priority. Avoid losing your cool on social front.

Love: Three of Wands

Mood: The Hanged Man

Career: Magician

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Chocolate





AQUARIUS (January 21 - February 19)

Your excellent performance on professional front is likely to improve promotion or increment prospects. Excellent preparation may bring results beyond expectation on academic front. Investment on long-term plans would pave the way for financial gains. Family and friends are likely to gather for a fun-filled event. Romantic partner is likely to have a pleasant surprise in store for you this week.

Love: Judgement

Mood: Three of Coins

Career: The World

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: Rose





PISCES (February 20 - March 20)

You are likely to shoulder new responsibility on professional front. Efforts and luck will bring laurels on academic front. Money making opportunity comes your way this week. It is a good time to confess feelings to a person you love secretly. You may organise an auspicious ceremony at home. Avoid giving into destructive logic, despite temptation on social front. Trip with friends will be rejuvenating.

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Devil

Career: Two of Wands

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Violet





(Manisha Koushik is a renowed tarot card reader and astrologer. She can be contacted at: +91-9650015920; Email: support@askmanisha.com; Website: www.askmanisha.com)

