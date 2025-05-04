Weekly Tarot Card Readings: Tarot prediction for May 4-10, 2025

ARIES (Mar 21-Apr 20) Love: The Magician Read your daily tarot prediction for May 3, 2025(Pixabay)

Mood: Two of Coins

Career: The Hermit

This week boosts your vitality, and you are likely to feel driven and ready to tackle new challenges. Financially, it is a good time to review your budget rather than indulge in impulsive spending. Collaborative projects at work may gain traction, opening doors to future growth. Family interactions might feel a bit complex, so take a calm and open approach while dealing with opinions that differ from yours. Emotionally, relationships may lack depth for now, so focus on healing or giving space if needed. Travel plans may mostly be routine. On the property front, gains are likely if you are looking at investments. Academic efforts remain consistent this week; just avoid distractions.

Lucky Number: 7

Lucky Colour: White

Love: The Hanged Man

Mood: Judgement

Career: The Emperor

You are likely to enjoy a wave of wellness and physical vitality this week. Financially, the stars favour profits, especially if you are alert to new opportunities. Workplace scenarios may demand minor adjustments and being flexible will work in your favour. Your support system at home seems strong, offering the emotional cushion you might need. On the romantic front, conversations could go sideways, so listen more than you speak. A leisure trip or spontaneous travel plan may do wonders for your mood. Real estate may bring encouraging news. Educationally, steady efforts may help you shine.

Lucky Number: 22

Lucky Colour: Golden

Love: Seven of Coins

Mood: The Fool

Career: The Star

You may notice dips in your energy levels, so be kind to yourself and allow time to recharge. Financial growth is on the cards, especially through side ventures or smart decisions. Professionally, your talent may be recognised in subtle yet rewarding ways. Home life seems a mix of calm and occasional chatter; be patient. Romance heats up with some thrilling moments ahead, making it an exciting space. Short trips or weekend getaways could refresh your mind. Property concerns may need routine attention or maintenance. Students may need to step up their focus to see better outcomes.



Lucky Number: 4

Lucky Colour: Blue

Love: The World

Mood: Knight of Coins

Career: The Sun

Keep an eye on your fitness as small efforts like regular walks and staying hydrated can work wonders. Your finances seem stable if you stay away from impulsive buys. Professional life may involve repetitive tasks, but staying consistent will keep you on track. Family dynamics could feel a bit sensitive, so choosing empathy over quick reactions will help. Love may require a little extra effort, and a heart-to-heart conversation can bridge emotional gaps. Travel might refresh your soul, so do not hesitate to take those much-needed breaks. Property dealings may move slowly, but patience will eventually bring rewards. Academically, your results are likely to reflect the effort you have put in.

Lucky Number: 2

Lucky Colour: Dark Yellow

Love: Temperance

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Coins



Your energy is infectious, so make the most of your motivation and tick off that to-do list. Financial concerns may arise, but some smart planning can help you avoid setbacks. At work, delays or detours might test your patience, yet staying composed will work in your favor. Family life may involve resolving old issues, and your sincerity can win hearts. Romance feels magical, especially with loving gestures enhancing your connection. Travel promises unforgettable experiences, so say yes to spontaneous plans. Real estate markets may feel uncertain, so it is wise to delay big decisions if you are unsure. Your academic progress is likely to make you proud.

Lucky Number: 9

Lucky Colour: Dark Brown

VIRGO (Aug 24-Sept 23)

Love: Page of Swords

Mood: The Chariot

Career: The Empress

It might be a good time to realign your wellness goals, as a consistent routine can bring surprising improvements. Money matters look stable if you prioritize mindful spending. Career breakthroughs are likely, with long-awaited goals finally coming within reach. Family life may include minor disagreements, and active listening could be the solution. Romance feels soulful and warm, adding emotional depth to your week. Travel might feel like an obligation, but handling it calmly will reduce stress. Real estate matters may raise concerns, so seek legal advice if needed. Students may feel some pressure, but self-reflection and revision will help.

Lucky Number: 1

Lucky Colour: Red

LIBRA (Sept 24-Oct 23)

Love: King of Wands

Mood: The Fool

Career: Two of Cups

Maintaining a healthy diet can significantly improve your overall well-being. Finances might feel uncertain, so avoiding unnecessary expenses is a smart move. Work may feel stable but uninspiring, making this a good time to plan your next big step. Family bonding looks strong with the possibility of shared laughter or even a reunion. Love life lights up with pleasant surprises that can reignite old sparks. Travel is likely to create cherished memories, perfect for capturing moments you missed. Property matters may face delays due to paperwork, so patience will be essential. Students might need help catching up, and asking for guidance will benefit you.

Lucky Number: 11

Lucky Colour: Blue

SCORPIO (Oct 24-Nov 22)

Love: The Tower

Mood: Hierophant

Career: The Star



Mental clarity is your strength, so use it to structure your thoughts and define your goals. Financially, cautious steps may lead to smart and rewarding decisions. At work, your consistent efforts may finally get recognized. Family bonds feel comforting and strong, giving you emotional peace. Romance may seem distant at times, but honest communication can rekindle the connection. Travel plans look organized, especially if they involve multiple destinations or work commitments. Property dealings are looking positive for acquisition or expansion. Academic progress will shine with just a bit more motivation.

Lucky Number: 17

Lucky Colour: Grey

SAGITTARIUS (Nov 23-Dec 21)

Love: The Magician

Mood: Strength

Career: The Star



Your fitness levels are high, so consider exploring new routines or active hobbies. Financial stability can be maintained by focusing more on saving than spending. Professionally, your unique skills may get noticed, especially during collaborative efforts. Rebuilding family trust takes time, and small gestures will make a big difference. Romance brings light-hearted joy and an uplifting vibe. Travel might involve some thrills, so be open to exploring. Property investments are likely to show positive growth or new prospects. Students will do well if they remain focused and avoid taking shortcuts.

Lucky Number: 18

Lucky Colour: Light Green

CAPRICORN (Dec 22-Jan 21)

Love: The Sun

Mood: Tower

Career: Nine of Cups

You may feel physically strong, making this a great time to pursue your fitness goals with energy. Financially, exploring creative or high-value projects might bring satisfying returns. At work, your leadership qualities may shine and attract respect from others. Family unity offers emotional fulfillment and support. In love, balancing personal space with quality time can ease any lingering tension. Travel could bring delays or last-minute surprises, so having backup plans will help. Property upgrades might add comfort or value to your living space. Students may need to tweak their approach if recent efforts didn’t yield the desired results.

Lucky Number: 8

Lucky Colour: Peach

AQUARIUS (Jan 22-Feb 19)

Love: Knight of Swords

Mood: Four of Wands

Career: Two of Wands

Balancing your physical and mental health is important right now, and practices like journaling or meditation might help. Financial strain may surface if pending dues are neglected, so managing old debts can ease the pressure. Work might feel monotonous, but perseverance will push you through. Family support acts as a steady foundation, offering comfort and encouragement. In relationships, your partner's emotional support can be deeply reassuring. Travel looks smooth if planned well in advance. Property repairs might take time, but they are essential. Academically, your consistent efforts will start to show results.

Lucky Number: 6

Lucky Colour: Purple

PISCES (Feb 20-Mar 20)

Love: Five of Swords

Mood: The Justice

Career: Seven of Cups

You are likely to enjoy emotional strength and inner peace, making this a perfect time to align with your wellness plans. Budgeting may need a few tweaks to keep spending in check. Passion-driven projects or creative work can shine, drawing appreciation for your talents. Family harmony surrounds you, filling your space with warmth and peace. In love, emotional distance may emerge, but gentle communication can heal the gap. A weekend getaway or nature-based travel can uplift your mood. Long-term investments offer a sense of stability and promise. Students might receive praise or helpful insights that guide them forward.

Lucky Number: 3

Lucky Colour: Silver

(Astrologer, Tarot Card Reader, Numerologist, Vastu & Fengshui Consultant)

Email: support@askmanisha.com

Url: http://www.askmanisha.com

Contact: +919650015920