How are Karma and Astrology related?Learn the connection between the two

All the people and situations we encounter in our lives, become the means of our rise or fall. These encounters are governed by the theory of Karma. “What you sow, so shall you reap.” Watch your karma as the universe is watching you.

The life span of all relations in our life is decided by the karmic connections that are born out of transactions that we had with the person in our present or past life.

The science of astrology helps us interpret our karma as our Vedic science believes that the placement of favourable and unfavourable stars in a person's horoscope is based on one's karmic balance.

Three types of karma are identified through Vedic astrology, fixed, medium-strong and the karma you are making right now.

Karmic astrology is based on twelve karmas. These are called “Dragon's head” and “Dragon's tail” in Chinese astrology and “North node” and “South node” in Western.

Karma is a law that develops through an emotional attitude. It seeks to help people understand relationships, vocations and family life in order to break the cycle of negative behaviours that we carry from life to life. Karma is a commitment to fate. Here, there is no weight or guilt but responsibility and searching for enlightenment.

The karmic chart or Vedic chart is very helpful in understanding ourselves, our life path and guiding us through our karmic journey.

Astrology acting as a guiding factor, based on the stars in your horoscope gives an overview of the possible events that may occur in our lives.

When things are not going your way, remember it's your karmas that are the reason. Your approach towards difficulties can change everything. Follow Taylor Swift's direction and make karma a friend rather than an enemy. It is in this area that you have the most personal power.

