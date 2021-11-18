Panchang November 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta
- Panchang for November 18 for New Delhi. You can check the tithi, nakshatra, auspicious and inauspicious muhurta and other details for the day.
Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha until 12:00 PM after which Purnima will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 12:00 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aries.
Sunrise 6:46 AM
Sunset 5:26 PM
Moonrise 4:53 PM
Moonset 06:33 AM (Nov 19)
Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 12:00 PM), Purnima
Paksha Shukla
Nakshatra Bharani
Yoga Variyana
Karana Vanija (upto 12:00 PM), Vishti
Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM
Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM
Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM
Moon sign Aries
Sun sign Scorpio
Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius
Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo
Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.
Neeraj Dhankher
(Corporate Astrologer, Founder - Astro Zindagi)
Email: info@astrozindagi.in, neeraj@astrozindagi.in
Url: www.astrozindagi.in
Contact: Noida: +919910094779