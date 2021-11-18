Panchang November 18: Find today's auspicious and inauspicious muhurta

Today is Chaturdashi of Shukla Paksha until 12:00 PM after which Purnima will start. Karana Vanija will cast its effect till 12:00 PM, after which Vishti will commence Moon will transit over Aries.

Sunrise 6:46 AM

Sunset 5:26 PM

Moonrise 4:53 PM

Moonset 06:33 AM (Nov 19)

Tithi Chaturdashi (upto 12:00 PM), Purnima

Paksha Shukla

Nakshatra Bharani

Yoga Variyana

Karana Vanija (upto 12:00 PM), Vishti

Auspicious muhurta Abhijit muhurta: 11:45 AM to 12:27 PM

Vijaya muhurta: 01:53 PM to 02:35 PM

Inauspicious muhurta Rahu Kalam: 01:26 PM to 02:46 PM

Moon sign Aries

Sun sign Scorpio

Lucky Moon sign Aries, Gemini, Cancer, Libra, Scorpio, Aquarius

Unfavourable Moon sign Virgo

Panchanga is a calendar used in vedic astrology to determine the auspicious and inauspicious time for performing day-to-day tasks based on the prevailing planetary position. It comprises of five elements - Vaara, Tithi, Nakshatra, Yoga and Karana.

