If your home has been feeling heavy, restless, or just not right lately, you are not alone. Sometimes it is not your life that feels stuck, but the energy around you that slowly becomes unbalanced. Small Vastu mistakes can build up over time and quietly affect your mood, your relationships, your sleep, and even your finances. And when your home energy is off, you may notice that your inner energy also feels low or scattered. 8 common Vastu mistakes that may be disturbing your home energy (Magnific)

Here are 8 common Vastu mistakes that may be disrupting the energy in your home.

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1. Clutter near the main entrance Your main door is where energy enters your home. When it is blocked by shoes, clutter, or broken items, it can slow the flow of positive energy and new opportunities. Keep this space clean, open, and well-lit.

2. Sleeping with your head towards the North Sleeping in this direction can sometimes lead to disturbed sleep, overthinking, and low energy. Many Vastu suggestions recommend sleeping with your head towards the South or East for better rest.

3. Mirror facing the bed A mirror that directly faces your bed can feel unsettling. It is believed to reflect the energy you produce while you sleep, which may affect your rest and peace of mind. You can cover it at night or move it.

4. Not cleansing home energy regularly Over time, energy can build up in your home, especially after stress, arguments, or visitors. This can feel heavy. You can refresh the space by mopping with rock salt water or by occasionally using camphor.

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5. Keeping broken or dead items Broken clocks, damaged objects, or dead plants can hold stagnant energy. They may also affect your mindset without you realising it. It is better to repair or remove them.

6. No natural light or ventilation Dark and closed spaces can feel heavy and draining. They may affect your focus and mood. Open your windows daily and allow sunlight and fresh air inside whenever possible.

7. Heavy items in the north-east zone The north-east direction is considered sensitive in Vastu. Keeping heavy or cluttered items here may create confusion or mental stress. Try to keep this area light and clean.