Vastu Shastra: 4 tips for your study room to improve focus and productivity
According to Vastu Shastra, the way a study space is arranged can influence concentration, memory and productivity.
Staying focused while studying is not always easy. Sometimes, no matter how hard you try, your mind keeps wandering. With exams around the corner, the pressure can make it even more difficult to concentrate. While discipline and planning are important, the environment you study in also plays a big role in how well you focus.
According to Vastu Shastra, the way a study space is arranged can influence concentration, memory and productivity. Here are four simple Vastu tips to help improve focus in your study room.
Study facing the right direction
Direction matters when it comes to studying and according to Vastu, sitting facing the East or North direction while studying is considered beneficial. These directions are believed to support clarity, focus and the flow of knowledge. A small change in how you position your study table can make it easier to stay mentally alert and attentive.
Avoid placing the table under a beam
If possible, do not place your study table directly under a beam. In Vastu, beams are believed to create a sense of pressure, which may lead to distractions or mental stress while studying. A clear, open space above your study area can help create a more relaxed, comfortable learning environment.
Place bookshelves in the right direction
Bookshelves are an important part of any study room, but their placement also matters. Vastu suggests keeping bookshelves in the South or West direction. This is believed to bring stability and help maintain better organization, making it easier to manage study materials and maintain a productive routine.
Choose calming colors for the room
The colors in a study room can affect your mood and concentration. Light shades such as yellow or cream are considered ideal according to Vastu. These colors create a calm, positive atmosphere, that can support focus and reduce stress while studying for long hours.
By aligning your study space with these simple Vastu principles, you can create an environment that encourages focus and better productivity.
