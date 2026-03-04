March 2026 Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her
A tarot card reader shares insights into how the masculine and feminine sides of each sign may experience March differently.
March carries a sense of transition, and quiet new beginnings forming beneath the surface. Even if two people share the same zodiac sign, they may not experience change in the same way. Our emotions, roles, and personalities shape how we respond to the energy around us. Tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe shares insights into how the masculine and feminine sides of each sign may experience March differently, and what the cards reveal for your zodiac sign this month.
Aries
Men: The Emperor
March asks you to step up. Leadership roles at work or home may land on your shoulders. Stay calm, stay grounded. Real power does not need noise.
ALSO READ: How your sleep direction impacts your energy, explained by Vedic astrology
Crystal: Tiger’s Eye for balanced confidence and solid decisions.
Women: Ace of Wands
A new spark lights up your month: a fresh idea, an opportunity, or a burst of motivation. Do not wait. This is your time to begin.
Crystal: Carnelian for courage and creative drive.
Taurus
Men: Five of Pentacles
You may feel financial strain or emotional heaviness. Instead of pulling away, let others in; vulnerability strengthens your connections.
Crystal: Pyrite to shift scarcity thinking into confidence.
Women: The Empress
March softens your world. You may feel drawn to comfort, beauty and self-care. This is not luxury, it is nourishment.
Crystal: Rose Quartz for self-love and emotional warmth.
Gemini
Men: Knight of Swords
Your mind is racing, and you are eager to act. Just watch your tone; clarity is good, but sharp words can cut.
Crystal: Blue Lace Agate for gentler, calmer communication.
Women: The Magician
This is your manifestation month. Your skills, connections and ideas line up beautifully. Take charge, especially at work.
Crystal: Clear Quartz to amplify focus and intention.
Cancer
Men: The Moon
Old emotions might bubble up. Do not push them down; understanding them now prevents confusion later.
Crystal: Moonstone for emotional balance and insight.
Women: Queen of Cups
Your intuition is strong, and people may lean on you emotionally. Support them, but also protect your boundaries.
Crystal: Amethyst for calm clarity.
Leo
Men: Six of Wands
Success and recognition look likely this month. Enjoy it, but remember: praise does not define your worth.
Crystal: Citrine for healthy confidence and ambition.
Women: Strength
This month calls for patience and inner control. Your quiet courage speaks louder than reaction.
Crystal: Sunstone for vitality and self-belief.
Virgo
Men: Eight of Pentacles
You are deep in your work. Progress grows through steady effort. You must remember that perfection is not the goal.
Crystal: Fluorite for focus and mental clarity.
Women: The Hermit
You may crave solitude. Reflection will guide you better than quick action.
Crystal: Labradorite for intuitive guidance.
ALSO READ: 4 zodiac signs that could enter their best era from mid-2026
Libra
Men: Justice
Fairness and accountability take centre stage. Important decisions, possibly legal or financial, need clear thinking.
Crystal: Clear Quartz for objectivity.
Women: Two of Cups
Relationships strengthen this month: romantic, professional or personal. Mutual respect is the key ingredient.
Crystal: Rhodonite for harmony and healing in partnerships.
Scorpio
Men: Death
A deep internal shift is happening. Something old is ending: a belief, a habit, or an emotional pattern.
Crystal: Obsidian for emotional cleansing.
Women: The High Priestess
Your intuition is razor sharp. You may sense things before they unfold. Watch, observe and choose your moment to speak.
Crystal: Labradorite for spiritual protection.
Sagittarius
Men: The Chariot
Your momentum is back. This could mean travel, ambition or decisive movement. Stay focused so your energy does not scatter.
Crystal: Red Jasper for grounded progress.
Women: Temperance
Balance is everything this month. Avoid emotional swings; steady responses bring better results.
Crystal: Amethyst for harmony.
Capricorn
Men: The Devil
Notice where you feel stuck, as overwork, control, or expectations may be tightening their grip. Awareness is your way out.
Crystal: Black Tourmaline for grounding and protection.
Women: Queen of Pentacles
Stability surrounds you, especially in finances and home life: your nurturing energy benefits both you and others.
Crystal: Green Aventurine for growth and abundance.
Aquarius
Men: The Star
Hope returns after recent challenges. Conversations that heal or clarify may open new pathways.
Crystal: Aquamarine for calm and clarity.
Women: Page of Swords
Curiosity drives you. You will explore new ideas and engage in bold, refreshing conversations.
Crystal: Sodalite for confident communication.
Pisces
Men: Ten of Cups
Emotional fulfilment is possible, but only if you stay open and vulnerable. Real connection requires honesty.
Crystal: Rose Quartz for heart-centred expression.
Women: The Hanged Man
Pause before reacting. A shift in perspective changes everything this month.
Crystal: Lepidolite for calm through transitions.
ALSO READ: Vastu Shastra Tips: Signs your home might be absorbing negative energy
Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system, not a science. Readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.
- ABOUT THE AUTHORKanakanjali Roy
Kanakanjali Roy is a journalist currently serving as Deputy Chief Content Producer at HT Digital Streams, where she writes about astrology, lifestyle, and psychology. Her work covers topics such as tarot readings, zodiac compatibility, and emotional well-being, helping readers understand their lives with clarity. Before joining HT Digital, Kanakanjali was a Senior Copywriter at Times Network and covered the Entertainment beat at ABP News Network, reporting on everything from celebrity weddings and breaking news to award shows and Bigg Boss finales. She also reviewed Bollywood and Hollywood films, as well as web series, bringing her honest perspective to audiences who love stories as much as she does. She studied English Literature at Gauhati University, which nurtured her love for words and storytelling. Kanakanjali also writes poetry and reflective pieces about self-love, emotional strength, and modern relationships. Outside of work, she is a quiet observer of the world. She loves reading, spending time in nature, and travelling to untouched mountain villages, where connecting with locals helps her understand diverse cultures. She shares her thoughts and reflections on Instagram, giving readers glimpses into her personal musings and travels. She believes that every moment of life holds a story, and you should be aware enough to notice it and be part of it. Whether through astrology, stories, or personal reflections, Kanakanjali’s writing encourages readers to feel more connected to themselves and the world around them, appreciate the small moments, and see the extraordinary in everyday life.Read More