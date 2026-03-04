Edit Profile
    March 2026 Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her

    A tarot card reader shares insights into how the masculine and feminine sides of each sign may experience March differently.

    Published on: Mar 04, 2026 5:35 PM IST
    By Kanakanjali Roy
    March carries a sense of transition, and quiet new beginnings forming beneath the surface. Even if two people share the same zodiac sign, they may not experience change in the same way. Our emotions, roles, and personalities shape how we respond to the energy around us. Tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe shares insights into how the masculine and feminine sides of each sign may experience March differently, and what the cards reveal for your zodiac sign this month.

    March 2026 Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her (Freepik)
    March 2026 Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her (Freepik)

    Aries

    Men: The Emperor

    March asks you to step up. Leadership roles at work or home may land on your shoulders. Stay calm, stay grounded. Real power does not need noise.

    Crystal: Tiger’s Eye for balanced confidence and solid decisions.

    Women: Ace of Wands

    A new spark lights up your month: a fresh idea, an opportunity, or a burst of motivation. Do not wait. This is your time to begin.

    Crystal: Carnelian for courage and creative drive.

    Taurus

    Men: Five of Pentacles

    You may feel financial strain or emotional heaviness. Instead of pulling away, let others in; vulnerability strengthens your connections.

    Crystal: Pyrite to shift scarcity thinking into confidence.

    Women: The Empress

    March softens your world. You may feel drawn to comfort, beauty and self-care. This is not luxury, it is nourishment.

    Crystal: Rose Quartz for self-love and emotional warmth.

    Gemini

    Men: Knight of Swords

    Your mind is racing, and you are eager to act. Just watch your tone; clarity is good, but sharp words can cut.

    Crystal: Blue Lace Agate for gentler, calmer communication.

    Women: The Magician

    This is your manifestation month. Your skills, connections and ideas line up beautifully. Take charge, especially at work.

    Crystal: Clear Quartz to amplify focus and intention.

    Cancer

    Men: The Moon

    Old emotions might bubble up. Do not push them down; understanding them now prevents confusion later.

    Crystal: Moonstone for emotional balance and insight.

    Women: Queen of Cups

    Your intuition is strong, and people may lean on you emotionally. Support them, but also protect your boundaries.

    Crystal: Amethyst for calm clarity.

    Leo

    Men: Six of Wands

    Success and recognition look likely this month. Enjoy it, but remember: praise does not define your worth.

    Crystal: Citrine for healthy confidence and ambition.

    Women: Strength

    This month calls for patience and inner control. Your quiet courage speaks louder than reaction.

    Crystal: Sunstone for vitality and self-belief.

    Virgo

    Men: Eight of Pentacles

    You are deep in your work. Progress grows through steady effort. You must remember that perfection is not the goal.

    Crystal: Fluorite for focus and mental clarity.

    Women: The Hermit

    You may crave solitude. Reflection will guide you better than quick action.

    Crystal: Labradorite for intuitive guidance.

    Libra

    Men: Justice

    Fairness and accountability take centre stage. Important decisions, possibly legal or financial, need clear thinking.

    Crystal: Clear Quartz for objectivity.

    Women: Two of Cups

    Relationships strengthen this month: romantic, professional or personal. Mutual respect is the key ingredient.

    Crystal: Rhodonite for harmony and healing in partnerships.

    Scorpio

    Men: Death

    A deep internal shift is happening. Something old is ending: a belief, a habit, or an emotional pattern.

    Crystal: Obsidian for emotional cleansing.

    Women: The High Priestess

    Your intuition is razor sharp. You may sense things before they unfold. Watch, observe and choose your moment to speak.

    Crystal: Labradorite for spiritual protection.

    Sagittarius

    Men: The Chariot

    Your momentum is back. This could mean travel, ambition or decisive movement. Stay focused so your energy does not scatter.

    Crystal: Red Jasper for grounded progress.

    Women: Temperance

    Balance is everything this month. Avoid emotional swings; steady responses bring better results.

    Crystal: Amethyst for harmony.

    Capricorn

    Men: The Devil

    Notice where you feel stuck, as overwork, control, or expectations may be tightening their grip. Awareness is your way out.

    Crystal: Black Tourmaline for grounding and protection.

    Women: Queen of Pentacles

    Stability surrounds you, especially in finances and home life: your nurturing energy benefits both you and others.

    Crystal: Green Aventurine for growth and abundance.

    Aquarius

    Men: The Star

    Hope returns after recent challenges. Conversations that heal or clarify may open new pathways.

    Crystal: Aquamarine for calm and clarity.

    Women: Page of Swords

    Curiosity drives you. You will explore new ideas and engage in bold, refreshing conversations.

    Crystal: Sodalite for confident communication.

    Pisces

    Men: Ten of Cups

    Emotional fulfilment is possible, but only if you stay open and vulnerable. Real connection requires honesty.

    Crystal: Rose Quartz for heart-centred expression.

    Women: The Hanged Man

    Pause before reacting. A shift in perspective changes everything this month.

    Crystal: Lepidolite for calm through transitions.

    Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system, not a science. Readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.

