March carries a sense of transition, and quiet new beginnings forming beneath the surface. Even if two people share the same zodiac sign, they may not experience change in the same way. Our emotions, roles, and personalities shape how we respond to the energy around us. Tarot card reader and crystal healer Kishori Sud of EnigmaTarotTribe shares insights into how the masculine and feminine sides of each sign may experience March differently, and what the cards reveal for your zodiac sign this month. March 2026 Tarot Reading: An expert shares predictions for Him and Her (Freepik)

Aries Men: The Emperor March asks you to step up. Leadership roles at work or home may land on your shoulders. Stay calm, stay grounded. Real power does not need noise.

Crystal: Tiger’s Eye for balanced confidence and solid decisions.

Women: Ace of Wands A new spark lights up your month: a fresh idea, an opportunity, or a burst of motivation. Do not wait. This is your time to begin.

Crystal: Carnelian for courage and creative drive.

Taurus Men: Five of Pentacles You may feel financial strain or emotional heaviness. Instead of pulling away, let others in; vulnerability strengthens your connections.

Crystal: Pyrite to shift scarcity thinking into confidence.

Women: The Empress March softens your world. You may feel drawn to comfort, beauty and self-care. This is not luxury, it is nourishment.

Crystal: Rose Quartz for self-love and emotional warmth.

Gemini Men: Knight of Swords Your mind is racing, and you are eager to act. Just watch your tone; clarity is good, but sharp words can cut.

Crystal: Blue Lace Agate for gentler, calmer communication.

Women: The Magician This is your manifestation month. Your skills, connections and ideas line up beautifully. Take charge, especially at work.

Crystal: Clear Quartz to amplify focus and intention.

Cancer Men: The Moon Old emotions might bubble up. Do not push them down; understanding them now prevents confusion later.

Crystal: Moonstone for emotional balance and insight.

Women: Queen of Cups Your intuition is strong, and people may lean on you emotionally. Support them, but also protect your boundaries.

Crystal: Amethyst for calm clarity.

Leo Men: Six of Wands Success and recognition look likely this month. Enjoy it, but remember: praise does not define your worth.

Crystal: Citrine for healthy confidence and ambition.

Women: Strength This month calls for patience and inner control. Your quiet courage speaks louder than reaction.

Crystal: Sunstone for vitality and self-belief.

Virgo Men: Eight of Pentacles You are deep in your work. Progress grows through steady effort. You must remember that perfection is not the goal.

Crystal: Fluorite for focus and mental clarity.

Women: The Hermit You may crave solitude. Reflection will guide you better than quick action.

Crystal: Labradorite for intuitive guidance.

Libra Men: Justice Fairness and accountability take centre stage. Important decisions, possibly legal or financial, need clear thinking.

Crystal: Clear Quartz for objectivity.

Women: Two of Cups Relationships strengthen this month: romantic, professional or personal. Mutual respect is the key ingredient.

Crystal: Rhodonite for harmony and healing in partnerships.

Scorpio Men: Death A deep internal shift is happening. Something old is ending: a belief, a habit, or an emotional pattern.

Crystal: Obsidian for emotional cleansing.

Women: The High Priestess Your intuition is razor sharp. You may sense things before they unfold. Watch, observe and choose your moment to speak.

Crystal: Labradorite for spiritual protection.

Sagittarius Men: The Chariot Your momentum is back. This could mean travel, ambition or decisive movement. Stay focused so your energy does not scatter.

Crystal: Red Jasper for grounded progress.

Women: Temperance Balance is everything this month. Avoid emotional swings; steady responses bring better results.

Crystal: Amethyst for harmony.

Capricorn Men: The Devil Notice where you feel stuck, as overwork, control, or expectations may be tightening their grip. Awareness is your way out.

Crystal: Black Tourmaline for grounding and protection.

Women: Queen of Pentacles Stability surrounds you, especially in finances and home life: your nurturing energy benefits both you and others.

Crystal: Green Aventurine for growth and abundance.

Aquarius Men: The Star Hope returns after recent challenges. Conversations that heal or clarify may open new pathways.

Crystal: Aquamarine for calm and clarity.

Women: Page of Swords Curiosity drives you. You will explore new ideas and engage in bold, refreshing conversations.

Crystal: Sodalite for confident communication.

Pisces Men: Ten of Cups Emotional fulfilment is possible, but only if you stay open and vulnerable. Real connection requires honesty.

Crystal: Rose Quartz for heart-centred expression.

Women: The Hanged Man Pause before reacting. A shift in perspective changes everything this month.

Crystal: Lepidolite for calm through transitions.

Disclaimer: Astrology is a belief-based system, not a science. Readers are advised to consult a professional for detailed readings.