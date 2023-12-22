Why Capricorn Season 2023 will bring good fortune to these 9 sun signs

The time when Capricorn season comes around, it makes you feel more determined and want to achieve your goals, whether you're at home or work. According to planetary positions, the Capricorn season is starting from December 22 to January 19, 2023. These traits have been in the air for about a week already and they're expected to get even stronger. Get ready to push aside your fears and work hard to reach your goals with persistence and dedication. Let's find out who are the luckiest zodiac signs this Capricorn Season.

Aquarius: Soon it'll be your birthday time, and things are looking up. Where you once felt down and lost, you'll start to do better. Your hard work and sticking to things, even if it's just in your mind, will pay off a lot in the weeks ahead.

Leo: This season is when your strong-willed side shines bright, bringing new ideas and opportunities your way. It's important to choose wisely what you want to focus on, leave past things behind, and remember the lessons you've learned, not the people who taught them. Life will feel easier and you'll feel lighter.

Gemini: Spending your nights without sleep can actually help you have some breakthroughs. Just like Capricorn, you have two sides to your personality. Once you open up and look around, you'll see that there's a lot you can achieve without too much struggle. This is your chance to be a leader, just like the one you wished you had when you were growing up.

Virgo: Your forecast for this season is like a cloudy day with a chance of treasure. It's not surprising that you do well during the season of your fellow hard-working sign, Capricorn, because you hardly take no for an answer. But your guides want to remind you to make time for the people closest to you while you move forward with your big goals. You're just planting the seeds now, so wait a bit to see the first results of your hard work.

Taurus: Capricorn season 2023 gives you the gift of seeing things from a different perspective. If something you've been doing isn't working out, try something new. It might be tough, but it's not impossible. Listening to trustworthy advice might just be what you need.

Libra: While you might have some moments of truth that shake things up, you'll find your way out of situations that aren't right for you anymore. These times of change might bring moments of joy and inspiration that help you start something that feels just right.

Cancer: This season might be about dealing with some tough things and setting clear limits. Once you start focusing on what's really important to you, you'll move up in life. Things that were confusing will become clearer, and with a bit of effort from your side, you'll be able to grow and reach new heights. Being fair and having a good sense of humour will be really important to you, so keep them close.

Pisces: You might unexpectedly make new friends or meet new people. Even if it feels like you're missing out on things, you're actually on the edge of starting a new chapter in your life—it just needs a bit of rearranging. Looking forward will bring new ideas and you'll be better for it. Family is going to be really important to you this season—whether it's your own family or the one you've chosen along the way.

Scorpio: Feeling like you're holding a rose with thorns might be the feeling you get this season. But there's more to it than what you see on the surface, Scorpio. Opening up to others might help you handle those nights when you can't sleep and gather support while building friendships with those close to you. Soon, it'll be your time to move forward. Keeping the people who matter close to you to find new ways to reach your big goals will bring you big rewards.