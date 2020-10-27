Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Will RJD emerge as a winner in Barachatti constituency again?

bihar-election

Updated: Oct 27, 2020, 23:14 IST

Millions of voters will cast their ballot on Wednesday in the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections being held in the state. Barachatti is one of the constituencies in Gaya district that will vote in the first phase of Bihar Assembly Election 2020. As the Barachatti assembly seat is reserved for Scheduled Castes (SC), only candidates coming from the Scheduled Castes (SCs) are eligible to contest.

A total number of 304,207 voters have been enlisted by the Election Commission of India as eligible voters, out of whom 156,548 are men and 147,658 are women. In 2015, the assembly seat had 277,142 registered voters, of them, 143,421 were men and 1,33,701 were women voters. Barachatti had recorded 56.34 per cent voting, while the None of the Above (NOTA) votes stood at 7,328 in the 2015 assembly elections in Bihar.

The Rashtriya Janata Dal’s (RJD’s) Samta Devi, who won the seat in the 2015 assembly elections, is the sitting MLA of the Barachatti constituency. In 2010, Janata Dal(United) candidate Jyoti Devi had defeated Samta Devi by 23,746 votes. However, in 2015, Samta Devi emerged as the winner by upstaging the Lok Janshakti Party (LJP) candidate Sudha Devi by a margin of 19,126 votes. There were 11 candidates in the fray in 2015.

The RJD’s Samta Devi got 70,909 votes, whereas LJP’s Sudha Devi bagged 51,783 votes. The RJD won 45.42 per cent of the votes and the LJP got 33.17 per cent. The Barachatti constituency was among the 81 seats won by the RJD in 2015.

Bihar is India’s first state to hold elections during the ongoing coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic. The Election Commission has released detailed guidelines to ensure the voting process is down keeping in check all the precautionary measures against the virus. Some of the guidelines include mandatory sanitisation of the polling booths before voting is held, ensuring social distancing rules are followed and maintained at all times, and that facemask and gloves are used by people throughout the process of voting.

The polling in the state is being held in three phases with phase 1 going to polls on October 28 and phase 2 and phase 3 taking place on November 3 and November 7 respectively. The results for the state assembly elections will be declared on November 10.