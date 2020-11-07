Bihar Election Times Now-C Voter Exit Poll 2020: RJD to emerge single-largest at 85, BJP at 70

bihar-election

Updated: Nov 07, 2020, 19:07 IST

Voting for the third and final phase of the ongoing Bihar assembly elections came to an end at 6pm. A total of 78 assembly constituencies went to polls in the third phase after 71 constituencies voted in the first phase on October 28 and 94 in the second phase on November 3. With the voting over, various news channels will release their projections on who will be victorious in these polls. This exercise is called an ‘exit poll.’

Click here for full Bihar assembly election 2020 coverage

Earlier, the Election Commission of India (ECI) had banned exit polls between 7am on October 28 to 6:30pm on November 7. After 6:30pm, Times Now, just like other news channels, will project its predictions on the Bihar assembly elections 2020, through an exit poll conducted in association with C-Voter. The official counting of votes will take place on November 10.

It is to be noted that an election exit poll, not always known to be correct, is a poll of voters taken immediately after they exit the polling stations

Here are the latest updates on Times Now C-Voter exit poll:

*NDA projected seat share: BJP (20.40%), JD(U) (15.10%), VIP (1.20%), HAM (1%)

*Mahagathbandhan projected seat break-up: RJD (85), Congress (25), Left (10)

*NDA projected seat break-up: BJP (70), JD(U) (42), HAM-S and VIP (two each)

*Projected vote share: NDA (37.30%), Mahagathbandhan (36.30%), LJP (8.50%), Others (17.50%).

*RJD single-largest party at 85, followed by BJP at 70. JD(U) and Congress projected to win 42 and 25 seats respectively.

*Times Now-C Voter projects hung house; UPA: 120, NDA: 116, LJP: 1, Others: 6

*Times Now-C Voter exit poll data from 6:30pm.

*Voting for the third and final phase of the Bihar assembly elections ended at 6pm on Saturday. Various news channels, including Times Now, will come out with their projections for these polls, through their exit polls.