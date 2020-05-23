e-paper
New Delhi -°C
Today in New Delhi, India

May 23, 2020-Saturday
-°C

Humidity
-

Wind
-

Select city

Metro cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, Kolkata

Other cities - Noida, Gurgaon, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, Bhopal , Chandigarh , Dehradun, Indore, Jaipur, Lucknow, Patna, Ranchi

ADVERTISEMENT
Home / Bollywood / Abhishek Bachchan recalls shooting the climax of Yuva as Mani Ratnam’s film completes 16 years. See pic

Abhishek Bachchan recalls shooting the climax of Yuva as Mani Ratnam’s film completes 16 years. See pic

As his film Yuva completed 16 years, actor Abhishek Bachchan recalled moments from the film’s shoot in Kolkata.

bollywood Updated: May 23, 2020 09:11 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Hindustan Times, New Delhi
Abhishek Bachchan with co-star Ajay Devgn and director Mani Ratnam at Yuva’s shoot.
Abhishek Bachchan with co-star Ajay Devgn and director Mani Ratnam at Yuva’s shoot.
         

Actor Abhishek Bachchan is pleasantly surprised that his film with director Mani Ratnam, Yuva, has completed 16 years already. He took to Instagram to recall the film’s shoot in Kolkata.

He wrote: “Wow! 16yrs already. This photo was taken on the sets of #Yuva in Kolkata. We were about to begin shooting the climax of the film. A memorable shoot. Based in Kolkata. It’s heartbreaking to see the visuals coming out of Kolkata in the wake of the destruction left behind by #cycloneAmphan #16yrsofYuva @ajaydevgn #ManiRatnam #Kolkata #flashbackfriday.” While his sister Shweta Bachchan Nanda dropped a black heart emoji, actor and comedian Maniesh Paul wrote: “My favouritest character played by you ‘LALLAN’....uff!!! u were MIND BLOWING IN THAT!!!! @bachchan.”

 

Recalling her experience on Yuva, Rani Mukerji told IANS that her favourite song from the film was Kabhi Neem Neem. She said, “One of my favourite songs in the film is ‘Kabhi neem neem, kabhi shahad shahad’. It is one of my favourite songs till date! The way Madhushree sang it, the way AR Rahman composed it and of course the way Brinda the choreographer and Mani Ratnam sir picturised the song, and Ravi K shot it -- it was just magical,” Rani said.

Also read: Avengers Endgame made this massive Doctor Strange error, and no one noticed

She added, “I distinctly remember, one of my all-time favourite actors, Shammi (Kapoor)ji calling me about the ‘Kabhi neem neem’ song! He told me how much he loved my performance -- especially the part where I am sitting on a chair and reacting to Abhishek’s dance.”

Yuva showed Abhishek in the role of a goon, Lallan Singh, who is originally from Bihar but settled in Kolkata, West Bengal. Rani played his wife in the film.

(With ANI inputs)

Follow @htshowbiz for more

tags
top news
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
LIVE: Total number of containment zones in Delhi now stands at 77
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Kohli, Rohit may remain stranded when India resume training: BCCI official
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
Eng spinner picks Babar Azam over Virat Kohli, gives reason for his choice
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
‘My child has been crying, please let me go home’: Migrant worker breaks down
trending topics
Coronavirus LiveCyclone Amphan UpdatesCovid-19 Cases IndiaRBIDelhi PoliceCovid-19Bihar Board 10th result 2020Cyclone AmphanBihar Board 10th Result 2020 Live Updates

don't miss

latest news

India news

ht epaper

bollywood news

Sign In to continue reading

Sign In