Avengers Endgame made this massive Doctor Strange error, and no one noticed

Avengers Endgame made this massive Doctor Strange error, and no one noticed

Despite the eagle-eyed MCU fans, this particular error involved Doctor Strange wasn’t noticed after the release of Avengers Endgame.

hollywood Updated: May 22, 2020 13:24 IST
HT Entertainment Desk
HT Entertainment Desk
Doctor Strange saw only one possibility where Avengers could defeat Thanos.
Doctor Strange saw only one possibility where Avengers could defeat Thanos.
         

When Avengers Endgame came out last year, the die-hard Marvel fans went through it with a fine toothcomb, making sure that Russo Brothers managed to pull off the film without any continuity issues. Well, the film did create plot holes as it amalgamated moments from 20-odd films in the past to give MCU followers a closure of sorts.

However, the eagle-eyed fans seem to have missed out on one mistake. During the time heist as the Avengers embark on three different missions to retrieve the Infinity Stones, not everything happens as per plan. Things go awry in New York but The Hulk is successful in getting the Time Stone from the Ancient One. As she is seen defending the Sanctum against the Chitauri, she easily gets the better of The Hulk.

Refusing to hand over the stone to him, she says it is the “duty of the Sorcerer Supreme to protect the Time Stone”. However, she relents when Hulk says that Doctor Strange handed it over to Thanos.

“Strange is meant to be the best of us,” she says, accepting there must be a reason why he did so. However, this does not tie up with what we saw in the character’s origin story, Doctor Strange. When Strange visits Kamar-Taj, she refuses to teach him.

“Stubbornness. Arrogance. Ambition. I’ve seen it all before... I cannot lead another gifted student to power, only to lose him to the darkness,” she tells Mordo in a private concersation, as she also speaks about film’s villain Kaecilius. If she was aware of Doctor Strange in 2012 when the Battle of New York took place, why did she refuse to teach him in 2016 when Doctor Strange is set? This is clearly a plot hole that avoided detection at the time of the film’s release.

