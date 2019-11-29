Badshah reveals girlfriend dumped him when he decided to become a rapper: ‘It was not a proper choice’

bollywood

Rapper Badshah, who has been belting out one chartbuster after the other, revealed that the love of his life left him because of his unconventional career choice. In an interview with Pinkvilla, he said, “I was madly in love with this girl. I was probably three years old when I fell in love with her. She was with me, but she left me because it was not a ‘proper choice.’”

The DJ Waley Babu hitmaker said that his parents could not understand his music career either, but came around when they realised that he was making good money. “One fine day, I brought this expensive car and parked it in front of my house. Dad asked, ‘Whose car is this?’ I was like, ‘It’s mine.’ He was like, ‘How did you get this?’ I told him that I do music and then it occurred to him that isse paise bhi aate hai,” he said.

Badshah said that his father was more concerned about him having a sustainable income, than him appearing on television. “For him, it didn’t matter ki main TV pe aa raha hoon. For him, what mattered was, ‘Are you making enough money to survive?’ Because this is not a conventional job. It’s fine if you are on TV and people are taking pictures with you but where is the money? That is what parents are concerned about,” he said.

Badshah started his music career in 2006 and has several hits to his credit, including Saturday Saturday, Kar Gayi Chull, Wakhra Swag, Mercy and Buzz. In August this year, he made his debut as an actor with Shilpi Dasgupta’s Khandaani Shafakhana, which also starred Sonakshi Sinha, Varun Sharma and Annu Kapoor.

Talking about his first film, he told IANS, “I did not have to prepare much for the role. I had a certain image of Gabru in my mind from the moment I heard the script and I was just going with the flow. I definitely have a lot of newfound respect for filmmakers and actors after this experience. I think the whole process was a lot of fun.”

