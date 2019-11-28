Badshah says his Aankh Maare was better than original but won’t do remakes anymore: ‘Quality of remakes has gone down’

music

Singer and rapper Badshah has made it clear that will no longer be producing any new song remakes. After the debacle with Dr Zeus over remaking Bala song Don’t Be Shy, he said he was done with the repurposing other artists’ songs.

Talking to Bollywood Hungama, Badshah said he has immense respect with Dr Zeus and even apologised to him. “We made a song called Don’t Be Shy in Bala. And thank god I got this platform to clarify. Dr Zeus who is the original maker of ‘Don’t Be Shy’ was pissed. But I, as a musician would never touch a song. I was under the perception that everything (the rights) has been taken care of. Because this has happened to me. My song Wakhra Swag was remade without my knowledge. I was hurt. But I know how things work; I know how the industry works. I don’t have the rights to the song. Whoever has the rights can do anything with the song. For corporate companies it is just a product, for us artist it’s a baby, it is our creation. So, I know why Dr Zeus was annoyed. But then I clarified that we had the official rights and that is why we remade it,” he said.

He added that he thought his own remake of Aankh Maare for Simmba was better than the original. “My favourite remake would be ‘Aankh Maarey’. In my opinion, it is better than the original. But there are so many remakes, which I do not understand why they are being made. For me I am done with remakes. The quality of remakes has gone down.” Badshah added that from now on, he will not take up any more remakes.

Badshah has now collaborated with Mi Gente hitmaker J Balvin and American electronic dance music group Major Lazer for official remix of Que Calor. Que Calor, which was released in September, also features Dominican rapper El Alfa.

“It is a huge pleasure for me to be on the Que Calor India Remix. I loved the track the moment I heard it. Major Lazer are dance music legends, I have worked with them in the past and I truly believe they have a major role in shaping the current global sound. J Balvin is a rockstar whom I really look up to and I think El Alfa has done an extraordinary job. It gives me honour and pleasure to be collaborating with these stars and bring Que Calor to India. Prepare to be blown away,” Badshah said.

